Android Auto Just Doesn’t Want Us to Listen to Music, Some Users Claim

In theory, Android Auto is supposed to make interacting with specific apps a lot more convenient when you’re driving, and these include navigation tools, music players, and phone calls.
So in theory, you should technically be able to control everything without the need for turning to your phone, in many cases simply relying on voice commands for the whole thing.
But when it comes to playing music, some users discovered that it’s not really as straightforward as possible. And it’s all because Android Auto for some reason just stops the music whenever users switch to a different app, no matter the player and no matter the app.
A thread on Google’s forums includes similar reports from lots of users who explain that running Android Auto on their head units works properly until they launch a different app on their phones. The music just pauses and then resumes again when they go back to the home screen on the device.
Furthermore, the music playback also pauses at random times even when the screen is locked, some say.
First discovered earlier this year, the glitch is still around these days, and as it turns, the latest versions of Android Auto haven’t introduced any improvement in this regard.
Some have discovered that the problem for some reason is related to the Google account configured on the device. In rare cases, creating a new Google account and setting it up on the phone fixes the whole thing, though it goes without saying this isn’t exactly a convenient workaround since some information would no longer be available.
Google has already confirmed it’s looking into all these reports, but no ETA has been provided as to when a fix could land. Until this happens, however, the only option for users is to turn to the generic workarounds like downgrading Android Auto and the apps possibly causing the problems.
