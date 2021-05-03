Chris Paukert Goes on Exclusive Ridealong in Mustang Mach-E GT, Nearly Gets Sick

Up until now, I can't say I've gotten aboard the Mustang Mach-E hype train. I think electric vehicles are cool, and I enjoy driving them now and then, but I can't say that I'm as excited about driving the Mach-E as I am about driving a Porsche Cayman GT4 for instance. But that could be about to change with the launch of the Mach-E GT.

26 photos