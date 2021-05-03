Chris Paukert Goes on Exclusive Ridealong in Mustang Mach-E GT, Nearly Gets Sick

Up until now, I can't say I've gotten aboard the Mustang Mach-E hype train. I think electric vehicles are cool, and I enjoy driving them now and then, but I can't say that I'm as excited about driving the Mach-E as I am about driving a Porsche Cayman GT4 for instance. But that could be about to change with the launch of the Mach-E GT.
As every Mach-E enthusiast around the world is restlessly waiting for the official launch of the GT version, journalist Chris Paukert from Roadshow has just been invited by Ford to ride shotgun in one. From the get-go he was concerned about the fact that he might get sick in the passenger seat, considering the performance figures of the Mach-E GT, the layout of the Ford test track, and the fact that there was going to be one very fast driver behind the wheel.
For any of you that have never experienced an electric vehicle before, take my word and don't underestimate its capabilities! Even an average car like the Renault Zoe, which comes with less than 100 horsepower, will most of the time be first off the line from a stoplight if that's the driver's intention. But with 480 horsepower on tap, this is bound to be faster than the lower part of the regular Mustang roster.
As mentioned earlier, the test is being conducted at Ford's test track in Dearborn, Michigan, and Chris describes it as: "the twistiest, most challenging circuit the company has got, with loads of tight turns and up and down whoops in a sequence, that's designed specifically to upset a car's balance". And if you were skeptical about the "getting sick" part at first, you might think otherwise after seeing the whole test.
EV. The GT is also sitting on 20-inch rims, and all in all, this is the closest that the Mach-E has ever gotten to the original Mustang so far.
It's good to see that the car is using 19-inch brake discs with Brembo calipers, and with the batteries bringing the center of gravity almost as low as with the normal Mustang, this Mach-E GT might prove to be quite fast around the track as well. The fast driver I was mentioning earlier is Dave Pericak, who has been involved with the development of Ford vehicles for more than a decade now.
As Chris mentions, Dave has been instrumental in the development of the Mach-E and he's the father of the Ford Performance team, so you can bet that he knows a thing or two about pushing a car to its limits. While the standard Mach-E GT comes with 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) of torque, the car they're in right now is the Performance version which has an extra 34 lb-ft (46 Nm). And there's the beauty of driving an EV, this has more torque than a Lamborghini Urus!
performance figures, Dave also talks about the fact that there are a lot of people that have not yet experienced electrification in vehicles, and will most likely be shocked at what these cars can achieve. As they go around the track, Dave also praises the MagneRide Adaptive Suspension, which offers the best of both worlds: a comfortable experience when needed, but a tight, precise, and sporty experience when you're in the mood to go fast.
For those of you that intend to drive the wheels off of the Mustang Mach-E GT, you'll be delighted to hear that traction and stability controls can be turned off, just like you would be able to do in some Mustangs. That alone should be enough to forget about the fact that this Mach-E GT comes with an EPA rating of 235 miles (378 km) between charges. As Dave brings out his helmet, the driving dynamics change, and Chris is getting increasingly worried about getting sick, although he manages to get out of the car at the end completely unscathed.
For any of you that have never experienced an electric vehicle before, take my word and don't underestimate its capabilities! Even an average car like the Renault Zoe, which comes with less than 100 horsepower, will most of the time be first off the line from a stoplight if that's the driver's intention. But with 480 horsepower on tap, this is bound to be faster than the lower part of the regular Mustang roster.
As mentioned earlier, the test is being conducted at Ford's test track in Dearborn, Michigan, and Chris describes it as: "the twistiest, most challenging circuit the company has got, with loads of tight turns and up and down whoops in a sequence, that's designed specifically to upset a car's balance". And if you were skeptical about the "getting sick" part at first, you might think otherwise after seeing the whole test.
EV. The GT is also sitting on 20-inch rims, and all in all, this is the closest that the Mach-E has ever gotten to the original Mustang so far.
It's good to see that the car is using 19-inch brake discs with Brembo calipers, and with the batteries bringing the center of gravity almost as low as with the normal Mustang, this Mach-E GT might prove to be quite fast around the track as well. The fast driver I was mentioning earlier is Dave Pericak, who has been involved with the development of Ford vehicles for more than a decade now.
As Chris mentions, Dave has been instrumental in the development of the Mach-E and he's the father of the Ford Performance team, so you can bet that he knows a thing or two about pushing a car to its limits. While the standard Mach-E GT comes with 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) of torque, the car they're in right now is the Performance version which has an extra 34 lb-ft (46 Nm). And there's the beauty of driving an EV, this has more torque than a Lamborghini Urus!
performance figures, Dave also talks about the fact that there are a lot of people that have not yet experienced electrification in vehicles, and will most likely be shocked at what these cars can achieve. As they go around the track, Dave also praises the MagneRide Adaptive Suspension, which offers the best of both worlds: a comfortable experience when needed, but a tight, precise, and sporty experience when you're in the mood to go fast.
For those of you that intend to drive the wheels off of the Mustang Mach-E GT, you'll be delighted to hear that traction and stability controls can be turned off, just like you would be able to do in some Mustangs. That alone should be enough to forget about the fact that this Mach-E GT comes with an EPA rating of 235 miles (378 km) between charges. As Dave brings out his helmet, the driving dynamics change, and Chris is getting increasingly worried about getting sick, although he manages to get out of the car at the end completely unscathed.