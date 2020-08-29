Android Auto Customization Tool Now Available for More Android Devices

If you’ve never heard of Extras For AA, you really need to give this little tool a try. Specifically aimed at Android Auto users, the application comes with an insane pack of customization features, including options to tweak the status bar (or even remove it), resize the status bar, and personalize the interface just the way you like it.
However, the original version of the app came with a major limitation. Because it uses Substratum, Android devices where Substratum Lite wasn’t supported couldn’t install Extras For AA either.
Until this week, that is, as the developer of the app has come up with Extras For AA Legacy, a new version that offers better compatibility with normal Substratum, which in turn means that devices running older Android releases should be able to install it too.
While there are some differences versus the standard version of the app, Extras For AA Legacy still allows users to reduce or remove the bottom bar and the status bar, enable madness mode to allow the clock to also double as a launcher button, add transparency to notifications, customize the colors of the things you see on the screen, and even enable transparency or a gradient effect for notifications and the dynamic bar at the bottom of the screen.
Needless to say, this is quite a powerful app that Android Auto users will probably love, but on the other hand, there’s something that you need to know before clicking the download link below.
Extras For AA requires root, otherwise, you won’t be possible to install it.
“The thing is Substratum can actually run fine on unrooted Samsung with OneUI, with Synergy, but my themes never worked (Substratum's developer said it's a limitation of Samsung Themes that won't theme Android Auto),” the developer explains.
“From time to time, I try to make it run on the Samsung devices of the remote lab (some devices that Samsung offers to have remote access for testing) but never worked. I just tried with Samsung Remote Lab and seems like the situation is no different, so my themes remain incompatible with Synergy and no root Samsung devices.”
The legacy version of Extras For AA is available on the official project page on GitHub here.
