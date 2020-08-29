This Action Star Is the Dream Car Delivery Celebrity for People in the UK

Android Auto Plagued by GPS Problems on Samsung Smartphones

GPS struggles on Android Auto are nothing new, but more recently, more and more Samsung users have started complaining of similar issues that end up breaking down navigation apps. 6 photos



More specifically, a discussion thread on Google’s forums dissects these GPS errors on Android Auto, and in most of the cases, both Waze and Google Maps are obviously blocked from providing correct navigation instructions to users.



All people who confirmed a similar behavior on their devices indicate the whole thing happens on a Samsung device, but oddly enough, navigation apps seem to be running correctly without Android Auto loaded on the car’s head unit. Some, however, explain that the GPS problems appeared after Samsung shipped new updates to their devices, so the trouble could eventually be caused by a compatibility issue between this new OS update and Android Auto.



“I have been experiencing this problem since around May (Galaxy Note 8, T-Mobile). Until today, I was always able to do a quick toggle off and on of the Location service, and the GPS came right back on. This morning I got a system update, and now even that work-around does not work anymore. It appears that the problem is also evident on the new Samsung phones,” someone explains on the



Google has already confirmed it’s looking into the bug, while Samsung has so far remained completely tight-lipped on these GPS problems that affect the experience on Android Auto.



