Android Auto 10.3 Starts Rolling Out: Everything You Need to Know

Google released a new Android Auto update, bringing the application to version 10.3. Android Auto receives updates regularly, sometimes weekly, especially as Google has significantly accelerated the release pace in the beta program.
Not long ago, Google used a monthly release cycle for Android Auto updates, with new versions rolling out every three to four weeks.
After the beta program received a refresh, opening the door for more testers, Google started rolling out testing and stable builds more frequently.
The new approach significantly improves Android Auto in the long term. The beta builds give testers the opportunity to try out new releases before the production rollout starts, while the more frequent updates in the stable channel help squash the existing bugs and
A new version of Android Auto is now available for download.
Undoubtedly, the most important question for users who want to install Android Auto 10.3 is what's new in the new release.
Unfortunately, Google did not share a changelog, but long-time Android Auto users should not be surprised. The company never discloses what's new information unless the update includes something truly big, in which case it typically publishes a post on the official Google blog.
Otherwise, Google ships Android Auto updates with a generic changelog that dates back to version 9.x days. It mentions improved Do Not Disturb functionality, dark mode refinements, and other generic bug fixes and polishing. The changelog has nothing to do with the new version, so you can ignore it.
The only way to determine what's new in this update is to install Android Auto version 10.3 and look for changes on your own. I installed the update but couldn't spot any difference, so perhaps the search giant focused on under-the-hood fixes.
Users who previously encountered bugs while running Android Auto should install version 10.3 to see if Google resolved the issues in the latest update.
The strategy makes sense from a reliability and stability perspective. Google initially serves the update to a limited set of users. The company analyzes the rollout data and decides if it can improve the availability, enabling the update for more devices or suspending the process to resolve a potential glitch in the new version.
Android Auto updates typically require up to several weeks to reach all devices configured to receive new versions automatically from the Google Play Store.
Meanwhile, tech-savvy users who don't want to wait for the update to get the go-ahead for their device on the Google Play Store can install Android Auto 10.3 manually.
The first step in the process is the manual download of the APK install. Download the Android Auto 10.3 APK file, save it to a location on your Android device, and then navigate to the installer. The installation typically takes just a few seconds, assuming the process has all permissions to complete successfully. Android does not allow manual app installation in the default configuration, so you must enable sideloading – you'll see a prompt to do it during the Android Auto 10.3 installation process.
No extra steps are required, as the installation completes successfully without removing the previous version on your device. The new files automatically replace the old ones.
Google uses the phased Google Play Store rollout model for a good reason: it gives the company more time to observe update reliability, spot bugs in an early phase, and then suspend the release before a potential issue reaches more devices.
If you manually install the Android Auto update, your device is no longer enrolled in this process, so you get the new version that could include critical bugs. At first glance, Android Auto 10.3 works correctly on my device, but I've used it for only a couple of hours. I'll update you with more information on its reliability in a few days after more users try out the new version, either after getting it from the Google Play Store or with a manual install.
If you struggle with significant bugs after installing Android Auto 10.3, you can always downgrade to the previous release. All APK installers are available online, and you just need to download a previous build and follow the same steps for installing a new update. The APK file automatically replaces the version on your device.
After the beta program received a refresh, opening the door for more testers, Google started rolling out testing and stable builds more frequently.
The new approach significantly improves Android Auto in the long term. The beta builds give testers the opportunity to try out new releases before the production rollout starts, while the more frequent updates in the stable channel help squash the existing bugs and
A new version of Android Auto is now available for download.
What's new in Android Auto 10.3?
Android Auto reached version 10.3 with this new release, approximately two weeks after the first 10.3 beta build made its way to testers.
Undoubtedly, the most important question for users who want to install Android Auto 10.3 is what's new in the new release.
Unfortunately, Google did not share a changelog, but long-time Android Auto users should not be surprised. The company never discloses what's new information unless the update includes something truly big, in which case it typically publishes a post on the official Google blog.
Otherwise, Google ships Android Auto updates with a generic changelog that dates back to version 9.x days. It mentions improved Do Not Disturb functionality, dark mode refinements, and other generic bug fixes and polishing. The changelog has nothing to do with the new version, so you can ignore it.
The only way to determine what's new in this update is to install Android Auto version 10.3 and look for changes on your own. I installed the update but couldn't spot any difference, so perhaps the search giant focused on under-the-hood fixes.
Users who previously encountered bugs while running Android Auto should install version 10.3 to see if Google resolved the issues in the latest update.
How to download Android Auto 10.3
The Android Auto 10.3 rollout takes place via the Google Play Store, so Google uses its typical release model that pushes the update to users in waves.
The strategy makes sense from a reliability and stability perspective. Google initially serves the update to a limited set of users. The company analyzes the rollout data and decides if it can improve the availability, enabling the update for more devices or suspending the process to resolve a potential glitch in the new version.
Android Auto updates typically require up to several weeks to reach all devices configured to receive new versions automatically from the Google Play Store.
Meanwhile, tech-savvy users who don't want to wait for the update to get the go-ahead for their device on the Google Play Store can install Android Auto 10.3 manually.
The first step in the process is the manual download of the APK install. Download the Android Auto 10.3 APK file, save it to a location on your Android device, and then navigate to the installer. The installation typically takes just a few seconds, assuming the process has all permissions to complete successfully. Android does not allow manual app installation in the default configuration, so you must enable sideloading – you'll see a prompt to do it during the Android Auto 10.3 installation process.
No extra steps are required, as the installation completes successfully without removing the previous version on your device. The new files automatically replace the old ones.
The obligatory warning
Many users rush to install Android Auto updates specifically to get their hands on their latest new features and improvements. However, doing this comes with an increased likelihood of problems, not just in the case of beta builds but also regarding stable releases.
Google uses the phased Google Play Store rollout model for a good reason: it gives the company more time to observe update reliability, spot bugs in an early phase, and then suspend the release before a potential issue reaches more devices.
If you manually install the Android Auto update, your device is no longer enrolled in this process, so you get the new version that could include critical bugs. At first glance, Android Auto 10.3 works correctly on my device, but I've used it for only a couple of hours. I'll update you with more information on its reliability in a few days after more users try out the new version, either after getting it from the Google Play Store or with a manual install.
If you struggle with significant bugs after installing Android Auto 10.3, you can always downgrade to the previous release. All APK installers are available online, and you just need to download a previous build and follow the same steps for installing a new update. The APK file automatically replaces the version on your device.