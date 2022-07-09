Don’t Install the Latest Android Auto Update If You Use the Wireless Mode

The most recent Android Auto update seems to be causing new connectivity problems, this time affecting the wireless mode.
It’s not a secret that Android Auto ends up hitting such issues every once in a while, but more often than not, they happen when a cable is used for the connection to the head unit. The culprit is most often the cable itself, as a poor-quality cord could lead to random disconnects or no connectivity at all.
But in the last few days, I’ve seen more and more users complaining that their Android Auto wireless connection has suddenly stopped working.
In all cases, the bug occurs after the most recent update, and a discussion thread on the Google forums confirms the latest stable version of Android Auto is the one that introduced the problem.
However, no specifics have been shared on the version. The latest stable Android Auto update at the time of writing is version 7.8, whereas the beta is 7.9.
At first glance, it’s not exactly clear what’s happening, but most users report similar behavior. Android Auto tries to launch, but more often than not, it ends up hitting a black screen. Others claim the app starts up but immediately crashes, all after the latest update released by Google.
Of course, a workaround isn’t yet available, but if you’re certain the latest version of Android Auto is the one to blame, you should just downgrade to the previous release. To do this, you can head over to this page, download the previous Android Auto version APK, and then install it manually on your Android device.
If everything is working properly after the downgrade, then the latest version is the one you should avoid, so blocking the automatic update should be the next step.
Google is yet to acknowledge the glitch, but given the number of users reporting this glitch is growing, expect the company to start an investigation sooner rather than later.
But in the last few days, I’ve seen more and more users complaining that their Android Auto wireless connection has suddenly stopped working.
In all cases, the bug occurs after the most recent update, and a discussion thread on the Google forums confirms the latest stable version of Android Auto is the one that introduced the problem.
However, no specifics have been shared on the version. The latest stable Android Auto update at the time of writing is version 7.8, whereas the beta is 7.9.
At first glance, it’s not exactly clear what’s happening, but most users report similar behavior. Android Auto tries to launch, but more often than not, it ends up hitting a black screen. Others claim the app starts up but immediately crashes, all after the latest update released by Google.
Of course, a workaround isn’t yet available, but if you’re certain the latest version of Android Auto is the one to blame, you should just downgrade to the previous release. To do this, you can head over to this page, download the previous Android Auto version APK, and then install it manually on your Android device.
If everything is working properly after the downgrade, then the latest version is the one you should avoid, so blocking the automatic update should be the next step.
Google is yet to acknowledge the glitch, but given the number of users reporting this glitch is growing, expect the company to start an investigation sooner rather than later.