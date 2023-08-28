Morphing a Chevy Camaro Into an Oldsmobile Cutlass Is CGI Badge Engineering at Its Finest

While the window of opportunity for an ICE-powered Mopar hero (Dodge Challenger of Charger) has already closed, today, you can still grab a sixth-generation Chevy Camaro because production is set to end early next year.
Until then, Chevrolet hopes to mesmerize the audience one final time with the range-wide Collector's Edition and the 56-unit Garage 56 ZL1 special series. After the 2024 model year, though, the beloved Camaro nameplate will have to get accustomed to retirement – at least until GM summons it back for a jab at the novel EV lifestyle.
However, although the company has promised that the end of the sixth generation's production run is not the moniker's death, no one knows when Chevrolet will be allowed to reinvent the Camaro for the modern zero-emissions era. No worries, if General Motors is not doing anything to either fight the last of the ICE-powered Mohicans – Ford's S650 Mustang – or the upcoming nine levels of Banshee EV prowess exhibited by the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept, other folks will gladly take matters into their hands.
Or rather, at the tip of their CGI brush, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Meet Jim, the virtual artist tucked behind the jlord8 moniker on social media, who has switched his attention from 1980s and 1990s quirkiness to CGI revivals of 1960s nameplates for a digital moment. So, after giving us a B-bodied Pontiac Bonneville, a Viper-powered Dodge Spirit R/T station wagon, a Fleetwood-style Cadillac El Dorado x El Camino Ute, or a Buick Reatta convertible with RWD, turbo V6, and like-rails handling, now he's bringing back a couple of Oldsmobile models.
In case the 'new' Oldsmobile Ninety Eight sedan doesn't cut the cheese for your old-school revival cravings, maybe the CGI badge engineering of a Cutlass out of a sixth-gen Chevy Camaro will better do the dream trick. And with cues from the 1970s Cutlass Supreme Convertible, the G-body Cutlass Supreme 442 from the late 1980s, and the third-gen muscle car versions, this has the makings of a great revival. Of course, too bad it's all wishful thinking.
General Motors is not even thinking about how to keep the Camaro spirit alive – let alone toying with the idea of reviving not just a beloved nameplate like the Cutlass moniker but an entire brand with it, the great Oldsmobile division. Still, wouldn't it be cool for someone to think that the Chevy Camaro could work great as the modern Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme's placeholder, especially if they start work from a 650-horsepower Camaro ZL1 featuring the mighty 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 mill? For sure, it seems the author's fans would immediately get on with the down payment for something like this!
