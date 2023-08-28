Evil Twins – These Are the Last Two C6 and C7 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Ever Built

These are the two last Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1 and C7 ZR1 Corvette convertible. The very last to roll off the assembly line. Meet the evil twins!
You must really be a hobbyist to do this. One obsessed hobbyist who grew up staring at car posters. Who would pay a fortune to buy not the last, but the two last Chevrolet Corvettes of a series? That's right, crazy people would. Those crazy about the car. Heritage, reputation, or passion. These do not even come close to explaining the madness.
Pensylvannia-based JFK Auto has a pair of Corvettes from the C6 and C7 generations. And they are not just two of those low-mileage cars that surface online every once in a while. Not in a million years. These two right here breathe exclusivity.
2013 was the final year of production for the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 C6. It was the last chance for those cars to be ordered fresh from the factory. Later on, enthusiasts would only have to resort to the used car market. But 482 of them got lucky, ordered one, and drove it home. The last of those cars, number 482 is right here.
Ten years later, the last of the ZR1s to drive through the factory gate in Kentucky, on February 28, 2013, has only covered 55 miles so far. The model is equipped with the PDE High Performance Package, which makes it one of the 375 fastest C6s out there.
Furthermore, the model wears an exterior paintwork that was only available for one year and is the only non-white example known to bear the signature silver/sky blue stripes of the 60th Anniversary Edition. The car comes in Night Race Blue. The 1ZR package is something that only 10% of the owners ordered, while just 2% of them selected the two-tone interior in Ebony with Cashmere accents interior, as featured on this car.
There is a document and a double-signed console lid that includes former plant manager Dave Tadman's assurance that we are indeed dealing with the "Last ZR1."
That year, 2013, the Corvette C6 came with the LS3 6.2-liter engine that developed 430 horsepower (436 PS) and 424 lb-ft (575 Nm of torque) or 436 horsepower (442 PS) and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm) of torque when equipped with the optional vacuum actuated valve exhaust, like the one right here.
Chevrolet had come up with a new version of the Tremec T56 transmission, the TR6060, on manual Corvettes. The so-desired seven-speed manual helped the cars accelerate faster from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph): in 4.0 seconds only. That meant that it was faster than any other production automatic Corvette. It also received improved steering and new five-spoke wheels.
And this C6 Chevy Corvette ZR1 has an evil twin. It is a C7 ZR1 Chevrolet Corvette, which is just as special. Less than 30% of the 2019 Vettes were manual. And only 17.34% of them got the drop top. This model is the last of the drop tops. And what makes it super exclusive is the fact that only 140 C7s out of the total run of 2,953 C7s, which equals 4.74%, came in the convertible/manual transmission combo.
The model wears Torch Red paint, like other 272 of its kind. It was the fourth most popular paint for the one-year run series, with Sebring Orange (811), Black (538), and Arctic Blue (364) being more popular.
Compared to the 2013 C6, the 2019 C7 has got plenty of experience on the road. This one drove for less than 39 miles per year over the last four years, now amounting to 155 miles.
The car never went through a PDI (pre-delivery inspection), as all cars do. So that is why the carbon fiber front splitter, side sills, and other body parts still wear the original packing tape with the official GM sealing stickers. Some of the plastic film only got removed for the photo session for the eBay listing. So did the protective plastic that covered the Gray Competition Seats. Only 4% of the production cars got one of the two Gray shades available back then.
Window stickers, build sheets, metal window stickers, and a photo album of the entire build process are included in the sale, and so are the emails between the one who ordered the car and the manufacturer. Three signatures from the head of the Bowling Green, Kentucky, plant Kai Spande, Corvette engineers Badge Juechter and Harlan Charles, are under the console lid to confirm it is indeed the last C7.
It is a C7 Corvette that boasts 755 horsepower (765 PS) and 715 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque coming out of a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 powering the last front-engined manual ever built.
The first and only owner of the car covered it in protective film and put ceramic coating on wheels, all for nearly $9,500.
The evil twins are now listed on eBay as well as on the website of the Florida-based selling dealer. And you will need to sit down if you want to read about the price of this exclusive C6 and C7. They are going in pair for $1.5 million. That's right. One million and a half for two cars that started below $150,000 when new.
You can also buy them separately. But together, they can be just the beginning of a superb collection. Or an exceptional addition if you have already started one. Or make that two exceptional additions.