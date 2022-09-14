C7 Corvette Sets Guinness World Record That Will Hardly Be Beaten, Fastest Backward Mile

We all know how fast and fun is the Chevrolet Corvette C7, but some people took the speed tests even further. It's the same for Scot Burner, owner of the YouTube channel Always in Reverse. He is now the proud owner of a Guinness World Record for the fastest backward mile.
I know it sounds kind of weird, but hear me out because Scot had a fantastic idea. Everybody does speed tests with so many cars, whether it's to clock how fast a vehicle could reach 62 mph (100 kph) or to see its top speed. But I never saw someone doing this type of test while going backward.
That's where Scot and his channel come through. He has been documenting the top reverse speeds of different cars for the last couple of years. The tall reverse gear and the high horsepower apparently helped the C7 Corvette reach backward momentum faster than any other vehicles tested by Burner. He even got a top speed of 54 mph (87 kph) with the C7.
However, to officiate everything, a neutral third party was needed to time the run. After setting a date with the NCM Motorsports Park, Scott hopped in the C7 Coupe on the track and ran a timed mile in one minute and 15.18, enough to place him in the Guinness World Record book.
Previously, Scot Burner made a bunch of videos with cars running in reverse, with the fastest car being a rental 2018 KIA Sorento at 56 mph (90 kph). However, the SUV could not keep that momentum, so it ended up being slower than the Corvette even though it had a higher top speed. Maybe it sounds boring, but a good physics lesson it's always welcomed.
Unfortunately, Mr. Burner hasn't released any video of the world record run, but you can always check his YouTube channel for other vehicles.
