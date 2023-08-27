What If Bugatti Partnered With McLaren Instead of Rimac? Would a McLaren Chiron Appear?

Although most automakers present during California's Monterey Car Week came to the party with absolute novelties, some believed that being an exotic manufacturer sufficed to draw a crowd.
McLaren Automotive was one of them because although it touted a big celebration of its 60th anniversary with "a huge automotive and racing presence at both The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering and Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance," they only showed stuff that was known beforehand.
Sure, it's always nice to see an extensive assortment of Can-Am, Indy, and Formula 1 cars that "showcase McLaren's illustrious six-decade racing heritage." But we sure wished McLaren had done something special for the North American introduction of the McLaren 750S Spider and the arrival of the bonkers Solus GT. They could have done a special livery or something if a bespoke commission was unavailable, at the very least.
On the other hand, Bugatti didn't think twice about doing the right thing in Monterey. So, they had two unique projects on display throughout the various events – a 'Golden Era' Bugatti Chiron Super Sport that took two years in the making and a gold-matching Bugatti W16 Mistral. Sure, other brands gave us even more incredible stuff, but that was just because everyone was there, including Zenvo, Czinger, or Lamborghini!
But why are we ranting about McLaren and Bugatti at the same time? Well, simply because the imaginative realm of digital car content creators recently unearthed a CGI mashup to behold: the 2023 McLaren Chiron. Laughing out loud doesn't even begin to describe the outrageous premise, but we'll give it a try, nonetheless. Thus, what if Bugatti didn't partner with Rimac to start its journey toward zero emissions a few years ago and instead went for a British allegiance with McLaren Automotive?
Then perhaps this McLaren Chiron would have been real instead of just the figment of AI-assisted imagination. The virtual automotive artist acting from behind the AI covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media is surely thinking about CGI mashups after his account was on hiatus for a few weeks. And it seems the focus is on McLaren these days, as, before this quirky yet (kind of) great-looking McLaren x Chiron, he also envisioned the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato would have a lot of trouble from an off-road 720S assisted by a trio of McLaren-branded side-by-side ATVs.
So, because we wanted to be thorough in our quest to extract a smile from the CGI LOL of the day, we embedded both digital projects below. Now, all that remains is to stop laughing and choose a favorite – the McLaren Chiron or the 720S with more off-road chops than a tuned Ford Bronco SUV?
Sure, it's always nice to see an extensive assortment of Can-Am, Indy, and Formula 1 cars that "showcase McLaren's illustrious six-decade racing heritage." But we sure wished McLaren had done something special for the North American introduction of the McLaren 750S Spider and the arrival of the bonkers Solus GT. They could have done a special livery or something if a bespoke commission was unavailable, at the very least.
On the other hand, Bugatti didn't think twice about doing the right thing in Monterey. So, they had two unique projects on display throughout the various events – a 'Golden Era' Bugatti Chiron Super Sport that took two years in the making and a gold-matching Bugatti W16 Mistral. Sure, other brands gave us even more incredible stuff, but that was just because everyone was there, including Zenvo, Czinger, or Lamborghini!
But why are we ranting about McLaren and Bugatti at the same time? Well, simply because the imaginative realm of digital car content creators recently unearthed a CGI mashup to behold: the 2023 McLaren Chiron. Laughing out loud doesn't even begin to describe the outrageous premise, but we'll give it a try, nonetheless. Thus, what if Bugatti didn't partner with Rimac to start its journey toward zero emissions a few years ago and instead went for a British allegiance with McLaren Automotive?
Then perhaps this McLaren Chiron would have been real instead of just the figment of AI-assisted imagination. The virtual automotive artist acting from behind the AI covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media is surely thinking about CGI mashups after his account was on hiatus for a few weeks. And it seems the focus is on McLaren these days, as, before this quirky yet (kind of) great-looking McLaren x Chiron, he also envisioned the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato would have a lot of trouble from an off-road 720S assisted by a trio of McLaren-branded side-by-side ATVs.
So, because we wanted to be thorough in our quest to extract a smile from the CGI LOL of the day, we embedded both digital projects below. Now, all that remains is to stop laughing and choose a favorite – the McLaren Chiron or the 720S with more off-road chops than a tuned Ford Bronco SUV?