An Airbus H125 Carries Out China’s First SAF-Powered Helicopter Flight

SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) is often mentioned in connection to airplanes, but helicopters like it just as much. Until the day when eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) can replace conventional rotorcraft entirely, existing choppers can cut their environmental footprint by using sustainably-sourced alternative fuel. It's starting to happen all over the world.

7 photos Photo: LU Yang/Airbus Helicopters