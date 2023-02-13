French Military Helicopter Completes Successful SAF-Powered Flight

It was time for another trailblazing endeavor in the pioneering field of SAF- (sustainable aviation fuel) powered flights. It’s a significant success for military aviation, and a first for the NH90, known as “the NATO standard helicopter.”
Back in 2021, an Airbus helicopter operated by a non-profit organization in Germany was one of the first to test the use of SAF, in a 40% blend with kerosene. Two of the names behind that memorable project are also at the forefront of this recent green flight, almost three years later. Safran Helicopter Engines joined forces with TotalEnergies once more, but this time they fed a different kind of chopper with green fuel.
The star of the show was an NH90, and the main partner in the project was not a civilian organization, but the Defense Procurement Agency (DGA) in France. Earlier this month, it carried out a test flight at the DGA test center, with one of its engines running on SAF.
Safran is the one that makes the RTM322 engine for the NH90, and TotalEnergies was the one who provided the alternative fuel.
This was a double milestone. On one hand, it was the first time that the NH90 got a taste of SAF. On the other hand, Safran claims that no other military rotorcraft has taken off with such a high amount of SAF.
There have been greater achievements related to this type of fuel in military aviation, but they were all related to fixed-wing aircraft. For example, the UK Royal Air Force’s Voyager became the first military aircraft in operation to successfully fly with SAF in both of its engines.
Military helicopters aren’t there yet. The NH90 only used alternative fuel in one of its engines, but it probably won’t be long before it takes the next step. This successful flight came after Safran had officially validated the use of SAF for the RTM322 at the end of last year. Like other major aerospace players, Safran is working on getting this alternative fuel certified for its helicopter engines.
At the moment, its turbine range is officially compatible with the use of a 50% blend, and the goal is to get to 100%.
As for the particular type of SAF that powered the NH90 pioneering flight, it’s derived from cooking oil. The official name for it HEFA (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids) and it claims be four times better than fossil fuel, in terms of lowering carbon footprint.
While commercial airlines all over the world are getting closer to green passenger flights, military aviation is making efforts as well to cut emissions and operational costs. One day, perhaps all NATO helicopters could be running with unblended sustainable fuel in both engines, without any structural modifications.
