Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 Choppers Are Operated by an All-Female Crew

Three passionate pilots came together to operate a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) NH90 helicopter without knowing that they would become the first all-female crew on the NH90 in the country. Although small, this No. 3 Squadron crew is now a real trailblazer, demonstrating that women have reached unprecedented heights in military aviation.
In addition to five Agusta A109 LUH helicopters, the RNZAF No. 3 Squadron had eight Airbus NH90 in its fleet. The first NH90 entered service within RNZAF in 2015. Today, almost a decade later, its name is linked to a different kind of milestone – not one related to technical performance or operational success. It turns out that the three pilots in this small squadron are all women, which makes the Airbus helicopters the first ones in New Zealand to be operated by an all-female crew.
The three trailblazers have already seen what the NH90, designated as the NATO standard helicopter, can do. For example, two years ago, it proved to be an invaluable asset during the Christchurch Floods. That’s when the crew had the challenging mission of saving people from the water at night (which means limited visibility for pilots) after arriving at the spot as fast as possible, despite the weather conditions.
The NH90 is built precisely for these types of demanding operations. A twin-engine rotorcraft, it’s packed with advanced technology, including a four-axis autopilot, fly-by-wire control systems, on-board monitoring, and diagnostics systems.
It was also designed for top-notch resilience. The fuselage was made from modern composite materials, which resulted in a lower structural weight, and fewer parts. Thanks to this, the NH90 claims to offer 30% better endurance compared to similar rotorcraft boasting metallic fuselages. The same type of materials was used for the rotor blades, helping with what is known in the industry as “damage tolerance” and “fatigue strength.”
According to Airbus, the NH90 also boasts top-level operational survivability, thanks to multiple features, including an advanced self-protection suite and a low radar signature. Combining the diamond-shaped airframe made of composite materials with infrared suppressor devices, this tough chopper also becomes stealthy. So much so, that it claims to ensure the lowest radar signature in its class.
The NH90 is also highly versatile, which makes it so exciting for the all-female crew at the No. 3 Squadron. They can literally go from search-and-rescue missions above the mountains to supporting police units’ counter-terrorism operations in just a week’s time. This multi-role helicopter is also amphibious and can handle the challenging condition of Sub-Antarctic regions.
Its name comes from the NHIndustries partnership, a European collaboration between Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo Helicopters, and Fokker Aerostructures, which was set up for developing the NATO helicopter.
