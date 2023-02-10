World’s Most Efficient Regional Aircraft to Run Entirely on Sustainable Fuel

When voices in the aviation industry are saying that this is one of the most difficult transportation sectors to decarbonize, they’re no kidding. It’s been years (in some cases, more than a decade) since certain aero-engines have been certified for the use of blended SAF (sustainable aviation fuel). Now, engine makers and aircraft manufacturers are pushing to get from 50% to 100% SAF.
ATR (a joint venture of Airbus and Leonardo) claims to be the creator of the most fuel efficient regional airliner in the world. This is the ATR 72-600. The 89-foot (27.1 meters) aircraft with a wingspan of 88 feet (27 meters) boasts a lighter structure than similar models, and a powerful engine.
Its fuel efficiency results in 69 grams (2.4 oz) of CO2 per seat, per km, and also drastically decreases set/mile costs. In other words, the ATR 72-600 is said to be better both for the environment and for its operators, promising up to $2 million yearly savings per aircraft, in terms of operating costs.
Although impressive, ATR wants its regional champion to reach even higher. The way to do that is switching to the use of 100% SAF, which would equal zero emissions. This goal doesn’t imply any modifications to the aircraft itself – it’s all about the engine.
This is why Pratt & Whitney, the manufacturer of the PW127 series engines, including the new PW127XT, is ATR’s partner on this path. P&W will work on achieving what is called “100% SAF readiness” for these particular engines, which will then enable ATR to obtain SAF certification for the 72-600 aircraft (plus the ATR 42).
The two have been collaborating on SAF-related projects for a while now. Last year, they had reached a milestone for the certification of 100% SAF. It was the first time that P&W engines ran on unblended green jet fuel, and it was the first turboprop in the world to achieve that. This also made it a first for regional aviation.
In the summer of 2022, an ATR 72-600 operated by Braathen Regional Airlines took to the sky with unblended SAF in both of its PM127M engines. All of the Pratt & Whitney Canada engines have been compatible with 50% SAF since 2010, so they’re ready to make the jump towards the exclusive use of alternative fuel.
However, the one who will have the final say in this is ASTM International. This is the standards organization that will ultimately establish the official specification for 100% SAF, according to P&W.
In the meantime, ATR and the engine manufacturer will focus on further analysis and both ground and flight tests. The already-efficient ATR 72-600 regional aircraft could start ditching conventional jet fuel as soon as 2025.
