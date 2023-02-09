Aircraft Manufacturer ATR Is Bringing the Greenest Regional Airliner on the Market

Have you heard of ATR? If not, you should keep an eye of it, because it’s promising big things for regional aviation. This is the name that could soon be associated with the best zero-emission regional aircraft in operation.
The alternative known as green jet fuel is described by many in the industry as the short-term solution for cutting emissions. It can be used for existing aircraft, although current regulations still only allow a 50% ratio. On the other hand, some manufacturers are focusing on developing models with a hybrid propulsion, which would replace the old fleets. ATR is one of the few to do both.
This is why ATR has managed to achieve some great things in terms of low-emission aviation. Last summer, one of its regional aircraft became the first one ever to fly with sustainable fuel in both of its engines, demonstrating SAF’s efficiency as an alternative fuel. That was truly a historic endeavor. But wait, it gets even more impressive.
At the same time, the manufacturer is working on a next-generation aircraft that is specifically adapted for SAF, called the ATR EVO.
The “secret” is that Airbus happens to be one of the names behind ATR, and Airbus is one of the global leaders when it comes to zero-emission innovations. A joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo, ATR claims to be the top manufacturer of regional airliners. And it sees SAF as the way to take its already successful products to the next level.
The ATR 72 is a best-selling aircraft in the less-than-90 seat category. The ATR EVO concept is still a two-engine turboprop, but fitted with a new powerplant that boasts hybrid capabilities. This is why it can be much more fuel efficient that current airliners in the same category – it does the job better whether it runs on kerosene or SAF.
When using conventional jet fuel, it promises to slash CO2 emissions by more than half. This is already a big promise. But it gets even better. When switching to SAF, emission levels drop down to zero. Overall, the ATR EVO ensures a 20% increase in fuel efficiency, while also being compatible with 100% SAF. This is what makes it a true next-generation alternative.
And passengers will feel it too. Designed with a bigger cabin (that’s made with bio-sourced materials) the EVO is upgraded in terms of comfort, as well. And the use of SAF won’t make it less powerful. On the contrary, it ensures a better climbing time and other performance upgrades.
Air New Zealand wants to be the one to officially operate this next-gen aircraft. The two have taken their existing partnership to the next level, as ATR launches a feasibility study for the EVO concept. The New Zealand operator could be flying “the most responsible regional aircraft” in just a few years.
This is why ATR has managed to achieve some great things in terms of low-emission aviation. Last summer, one of its regional aircraft became the first one ever to fly with sustainable fuel in both of its engines, demonstrating SAF’s efficiency as an alternative fuel. That was truly a historic endeavor. But wait, it gets even more impressive.
At the same time, the manufacturer is working on a next-generation aircraft that is specifically adapted for SAF, called the ATR EVO.
The “secret” is that Airbus happens to be one of the names behind ATR, and Airbus is one of the global leaders when it comes to zero-emission innovations. A joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo, ATR claims to be the top manufacturer of regional airliners. And it sees SAF as the way to take its already successful products to the next level.
The ATR 72 is a best-selling aircraft in the less-than-90 seat category. The ATR EVO concept is still a two-engine turboprop, but fitted with a new powerplant that boasts hybrid capabilities. This is why it can be much more fuel efficient that current airliners in the same category – it does the job better whether it runs on kerosene or SAF.
When using conventional jet fuel, it promises to slash CO2 emissions by more than half. This is already a big promise. But it gets even better. When switching to SAF, emission levels drop down to zero. Overall, the ATR EVO ensures a 20% increase in fuel efficiency, while also being compatible with 100% SAF. This is what makes it a true next-generation alternative.
And passengers will feel it too. Designed with a bigger cabin (that’s made with bio-sourced materials) the EVO is upgraded in terms of comfort, as well. And the use of SAF won’t make it less powerful. On the contrary, it ensures a better climbing time and other performance upgrades.
Air New Zealand wants to be the one to officially operate this next-gen aircraft. The two have taken their existing partnership to the next level, as ATR launches a feasibility study for the EVO concept. The New Zealand operator could be flying “the most responsible regional aircraft” in just a few years.