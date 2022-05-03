Aviation Expert Converts Its Flagship Aircraft Into a STOL for Wider Horizons

Net-zero carbon emissions, sustainability, and fuel efficiency are some of the main concepts associated with the future of commercial flight. But an equally important one is connectivity. Air travel should become even more widely available, including for those living in remote areas that are more difficult to access due to geographical conditions, such as mountainous islands.
ATR might not be an instantly recognizable brand, but the names behind it are huge – Airbus and Leonardo have created this joint venture to focus on aircraft meant for regional commercial operations. The newest addition to their aircraft family is, interestingly enough, a conversion that has recently hit its first milestone. The ATR 42-600 is the basis for the new ATR 42-600S STOL variant.
Why was a STOL (short take-off and landing) necessary? According to ATR, almost 500 airports have what is considered a short runway (between 800-1,000 meters/2,620-3,280 feet). Converting the 42-600 regional aircraft into a STOL would therefore give it access to hundreds of additional airports. As a result, local populations in more remote areas would benefit from increased connectivity to the rest of the world.
Phase one of the conversion process, which was recently completed, took the ATR 42-600 from a turboprop with up to 78 seats and a 1,050-meter (3,444 feet) take-off and landing distance to a smaller turboprop with up to 50 seats that can land on runways as short as 800 meters (2,620 feet).
Some of the modifications that were required included the installation of ground spoiler systems and autobraking, the reinforcement of the rear fuselage, and the addition of multi-functional computer systems that control the new functions. Plus, a new larger rudder will be installed, but that will be done after the STOL completed the ground and flight tests which are part of phase two of the project.
The future ATR 42-600S will boast a range of 700 nautical miles (805 miles/1,296 km) and a similar cabin design to the ATR 42-600, claiming to offer the widest aisle and seats in the regional aircraft market.
Air Tahiti will be the first to start operating this French STOL for better regional connectivity.
