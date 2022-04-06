German Airline Turns Airbus and Boeing Aircraft Into Flying Colorful Beach Towels

Despite all the crises and uncertainties across the globe, summer still comes every year. And it’s still associated with the idea of relaxing vacations for most of us. It’s hard to think about planning vacations in current circumstances, but admiring the unusual and cheerful livery of these Boeing and Airbus aircraft could bring a smile on our faces.
A few hours ago, an Airbus A330neo sporting vibrant green stripes made its appearance in Toulouse. It will be the first to be integrated into the flight schedule of the Condor airline this autumn, with other colorful, striped brothers to follow. This is the new look of the Condor fleet, inspired by vacations at the beach.
When you hold the title of Germany’s most popular holiday airline, in addition to being one of the top leisure airlines in the world, you almost have a duty to inspire people to dream and to be happy. Unveiling this unexpected livery is one way of doing that. Sunshine (yellow), Passion (red), Sea (Blue), Island (Green) and Beach (beige) are the new colors that reflect the operator’s motto – “Passion is our compass.”
Colorful stripes bring happy memories for many of us, reminding us of sun umbrellas, ice cream shops and, most of all, beach towels. Indeed, these types of stripes are timeless and instantly recognizable, so it’s not surprising that Condor wanted to have its aircraft associated with them.
The Airbus 320-200 operated by the German airline for short and medium-haul flights in Europe and North Africa will sport the blue stripes. With a total of 180 seats, and up to 24 seats in Business Class, it has a range of 4,630 km (2,876 miles).
At the other end of the range, the Airbus A330neo is not only capable of long-haul flights, but boasts a series of innovations. It consumes just 2.1 liters (0.5 gallons) of fuel per passenger, per 100 km (62 miles), cutting CO2 emissions by 20%. It also claims to offer the quietest cabin in the world and increased comfort. Now, with this cheerful livery, it will become even more recognizable.
