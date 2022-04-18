autoevolution
One of the Largest U.S. Commuter Airlines to Operate All-Electric Luxury Aircraft

18 Apr 2022, 04:47 UTC ·
A decade ago, the idea of a regional fleet comprised of battery-electric aircraft seemed impossible. But an operator in the U.S. is ready to make history and to prove that airliners with innovative propulsion systems are not just better for the environment, but also better for the industry and for customers.
Cape Air has recently agreed to purchase 75 Alice electric aircraft 7 photos
Alice is the world's first all-electric luxury commuterAlice is the world's first all-electric luxury commuterAlice is the world's first all-electric luxury commuterAlice is the world's first all-electric luxury commuterAlice is the world's first all-electric luxury commuterAlice is the world's first all-electric luxury commuter
It’s not all about eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) in the electric flight sector. A Washington-based company has developed what it considers to be an efficient alternative for regional mobility. Simply named Alice, the production version of the airplane was unveiled last year, after a previous prototype had demonstrated its capabilities.

Now, Alice is gearing up to start flying passengers in the Northeast, Midwest, Montana and the Caribbean, with zero-emissions, less noise, and increased comfort. These are the regions in which Cape Air operates. The Massachusetts-based operator, considered one of the largest commuter airliners in the U.S., will soon boast an electric fleet comprised of 75 Alice aircraft.

Eviation’s flagship model was introduced as a luxury electric alternative for commuter flights. It promises a 440-nautical mile (506 miles/814 km) range on a single charge, with the ability to operate in all environments where piston and turbine aircraft currently fly. Designed to carry up to nine passengers plus two crew members, Alice boasts a 2,500 lbs (1,134 kg) payload and a top speed of 250 knots (287 mph/463 kph).

Its luxurious interior includes elegant seats with generous legroom and large windows with great views. In the executive configuration, Alice offers the widest cabin in its class, with six passenger seats, a fully-equipped galley, and enough storage space for different sports equipment.

In addition to saving fuel-related costs, an aircraft with electric motors has fewer moving parts, which further cuts maintenance costs. Considering that Cape Air conducts over 400 regional flights per day, Eviation must have proved that its electric model can handle regular commercial operations, while decreasing costs and providing extra comfort for passengers.

The two companies did not reveal exactly when Alice will enter service, but Eviation previously stated that Alice could be fully-certified by 2024.
