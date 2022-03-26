Airbus E-Fan X: The Bold Hybrid-Electric Airliner That Fizzled Into Vaporware

But not the Airbus E-Fan X airliner project. At least, that's what was supposed to happen. Instead, the E-Fan X project had all the momentum of a snail forced to take a detour across the Bonneville Salt Flats from the word go. Just for some fun, let's take a look at the recent electric jet airliner project that looked like the first step to sustainable electric civil aviation.
The reason why the E-Fan X project failed had nothing to do with a lack of ambitious technology. In short, it's very easy to associate the E-Fan X as being a bit like the original Tesla Roadster of the sky. Why? Well, in the same way, the Tesla had a bare shell and chassis derived from a Lotus Elise, the airframe that was to be Airbus' new testbed would not be a bespoke design.
The design in question is British in origin, a British Aerospace (BAe) 146 quad-engined regional airliner. With the target consumer base for the E-Fan primarily in puddle jumper regional air travel, the 146 was not its airframe but rather its engines.
In the standard dyno-juice powered BAe, its quad jet engines, either from Lycoming or Honeywell, produce around 6,990 pounds of thrust (31.1 kN) combined. Now, it's pretty well understood how traditional jet engines work. But what makes the E-Fan X's powerplant so special profoundly changes the very catalyst that allows turbofan jets to operate and still offer power figures nearly identical to that of its normal form.
Rolls-Royce AE2100 turboshaft engine via a Siemens DC to AC power converter to direct air through the blades of the jet's turbines almost like a propeller to increase total output thrust to industry standard levels. The engine was to use a combination of supercritical carbon dioxide and aerospace quality mineral oil in its cooling system.
Over time, it was hoped that one electric-jet hybrid engine would be joined by a second such engine in the inboard engine on the other side of the aircraft. Ambitions for the first flight in 2020 seemed at least somewhat viable when the project was announced at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London on November 28th, 2017. Airbus had already manufactured an electrically powered ducted fan two-seater airplane simply called the E-Fan in 2014. It even crossed the English Channel.
Airbus engineers reckoned some sort of "mild hybrid" alternative to a fully electric vehicle would make any soft transition from petroleum to sustainable energy sources more palatable for global airlines. Potentially dirty sources of said electric energy notwithstanding, of course. Many engineering dilemmas have been solved by direct injections of this magical stuff called money over the years. Meaning that if the E-Fan X design was successful, it had the potential to fund cost-effective and reliable fully EV regional civil airliners.
But like so many all-electric concept vehicles over the last 40 years, months passed, followed by years, and by 2019, the first tentative flight of the E-Fan X was pushed from early 2020 deep into 2021. There's a sense sometimes when engineering projects start to get hit with delays that the end is more or less a sign that said project's days are numbered. Although in this case, it's not for a reason typical of the norm.
It's important to understand that the Airbus E-Fan X was never intended to be put into production. Rather, it was to be a technology demonstrator for hybrid-EV jet engine technology. But even by those lowered expectations, the program had the impact in the civil aviation space of a wet piece of spaghetti. But this abrupt end of the E-Fan X was not the end of Airbus in the EV aircraft niche.
The Airbus funded EcoPulse project, aimed at EV airlanes of a private and smaller variety than an airliner, is set to take to the skies for the first time this year. It's a design that no doubt draws a few parallels between itself and the E-Fan X. Not the least of which is the company that designed them.
