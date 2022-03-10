Airbus’ Future Hybrid-Electric Aircraft Boasts a Game-Changing Battery System

A revolutionary electric aircraft is getting closer to conducting its first flight tests this summer. Airbus has been working on the EcoPulse concept for several years, and the hybrid-electric aircraft is well-equipped to make a change in the aviation industry. One of its innovations is the powerful battery that was developed in-house.
Airbus is currently developing a demonstrator for the EcoPulse project, supported by France’s Civil Aviation Research Council (CORAC) and the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC). A key milestone was reached last year when the demonstrator underwent successful wind tunnel testing, and now the focus is on the battery.
When it comes to electric aircraft, batteries that were developed for the automotive industry couldn’t be used because they were too bulky, while the batteries that were specifically designed for aviation have a low energy density that doesn’t allow great performance. This is why Airbus experts claim that the high-voltage capabilities of the new Li-ion battery system are nowhere else available in the industry.
Both lightweight and compact (it weighs 350 kg/771 lb, being 2.3-meter/7.5-foot-long, with a width of 75 cm/29.5 inches), the innovative battery can reach 800 Volts DC. According to Airbus, this would be enough not only to drive the airplane’s six electric propellers but also for what are known as “non-propulsive secondary systems” on airliners, such as air conditioning and flight controls.
Considering that current batteries in the industry are only powerful enough to start the auxiliary power unit (APU) and for emergencies, this is quite a performance.
And that’s not all. The battery system was also designed with a built-in management system that can alert the operator regarding the charge status or potential issues, which helps with keeping maintenance to a minimum. Also, in addition to a cooling system, the battery was developed with several safety measures, including connecting the Lithium-Ion cells with wire bonding.
Next, this battery system will undergo extensive testing in Toulouse before being installed on the EcoPulse demonstrator, gearing up for its first test flights this year.
