Hybrid-Electric Regional Aircraft Carries Out 33-Minute Maiden Flight From Los Angeles

Aviation and shipping take turns when it comes to the hardest transport sector to decarbonize. One of the paths towards the net-zero goal is to implement innovative hybrid propulsion systems on existing aircraft or vessels. This is much easier and faster to certify than developing a zero-emissions aircraft from scratch, while also offering a drastic improvement in terms of range, compared to fully-electric alternatives.
Los Angeles-based Ampaire makes the bold claim that it will be the one to launch the first electrified regional aircraft that’s certified for commercial service. It went for the “shortcut” of implementing and testing a hybrid-electric propulsion system on a standard Cessna Grand Caravan.
This way, it can skip the challenges of a full aircraft certification program and have the upgraded aircraft dubbed the Eco Caravan ready for commercial service as soon as 2024.
The company just got one step closer to that goal, by successfully completing the Eco Caravan’s maiden flight. The nine-seater took off from Camarillo Airport, north of Los Angeles, at the end of last week. After climbing to 3,500 feet (1,066 meters) at full power, pilot Elliot Seguin switched to cruise settings, so that he could test various functions.
After 33 minutes in the sky, the Eco Caravan returned, with Seguin pleased by the aircraft’s overall performance.
Combining a combustion engine with an electric engine, the Eco Caravan claims to not only match, but even beat the Grand Caravan in terms of range – more than 1,000 miles/1,609 km – without compromising on payload.
Fuel consumption (and, therefore, emissions) are reduced by 70%, which also lowers operational costs. By switching to SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) this regional aircraft can even claim near-zero emissions.
What makes the Eco Caravan stand out in comparison to other hybrid-electric aircraft is the ability to recharge its batteries in flight. According to Ampaire, this was necessary because it will take much longer for the ground charging infrastructure to reach the level that’s required for regular commercial operations.
Ampaire says that the nine-seat Eco Caravan will be ready to kick off commercial regional flights in just two years. And this is only the first step, as the hybrid-electric solution will gradually be implemented on larger airliners as well.
