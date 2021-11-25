America’s Most Northern EV Fast Chargers Have Just Been Inaugurated in Alaska

When it comes to electric vehicles, “range anxiety” is still one of the main concerns, but as more and more EVs are out on the roads, another important issue that needs to be addressed has to do with the expansion of EV charging networks, even in the most challenging areas.
The latest state where EV charging network operator FLO has introduced its products is not a state like any other. FLO’s first chargers in Alaska are also the most northern fast public EV chargers in North America – an achievement confirmed by the statistics of the U.S. Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center.
These two pioneering DC fast chargers, the first one to be installed in Fairbanks, are strategically located so they can be easily accessible for the nearby communities as well, including Denali, Healy, Nenana, and Delta Junction. They were installed by FLO in collaboration with the Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA), whose representatives say that there’s a growing local interest in owning an EV, which is why providing the adequate infrastructure is an important step.
The Canadian company’s SmartDC fast-charging station stands out due to the ability to operate in harsh climates, and “to resist vandalism.” So, the SmartDC is not just recommended for crowded areas, such as busy parking lots, but also for those with challenging weather conditions. Although Alaska is the farthest north point where an FLO charger has been installed so far, the company has already operated its chargers in other very cold climates, and they are certified to perform even at -40 degrees.
The SmartDC features a NEMA 3R aluminum casing, which is long-lasting and able to withstand harsh weather conditions. It’s certified to operate at temperatures from -40 degrees F to 122 degrees F (-40C to 50C), with a maximum power of 50 kW or 100 kW. It’s also designed to be compatible with all types of fully-electric vehicles, by integrating two different types of connectors.
The recent inauguration of these fast EV chargers, currently the most northern ones in North America, can be seen as a milestone for the large-scale adoption of EVs.
