American-Built Volkswagen ID.4 Coming This Year, ID. Buzz Due 2024

$7.1 billion. That’s how much Volkswagen intends to spend to boost its all-electric lineup, manufacturing, and R&D efforts in North America. Volkswagen’s regional division targets 55 percent of U.S. vehicle sales to be fully electric by 2030, and the ID.4 will play a tremendous role in that.
Based on the same platform as the ID.3 hatchback, the ID.4 is currently imported from Germany to the U.S. of A. But later this year, the Chattanooga plant in Tennessee will start production of a rear-driven version that will cost less than the German model. Also worthy of note, the U.S. government levies a 2.5-percent tariff on the German-built ID.4 crossover.
“American ingenuity and manufacturing know-how are at the heart of our strategy for growth, and thousands of men and women are working hard every day throughout North America to bring the Volkswagen brand to life for consumers,” said Scott Keogh, president and CEO at Volkswagen Group of America. “This profound commitment to our localized capabilities will transform Volkswagen into one of the leading EV brands known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and the communities we call home.”
Recently unveiled to great critical reception, the ID. Buzz will be offered with two wheelbase lengths. The longer variant was developed specifically for the U.S. market, and the Wolfsburg-based automaker has confirmed this leisure activity vehicle for 2024. Over in Europe, the short-wheelbase van is packing a rear-mounted electric motor and an 82-kWh battery with a net capacity of 77 kWh. VeeDub hasn’t yet mentioned WLTP and EPA ratings.
Further still, we’re told that Volkswagen intends to launch an unspecified number of all-electric SUVs from 2026. In all, VW Group brands will introduce more than 25 battery-electric vehicles through 2030 stateside.
The zero-emission business plan also includes the retooling of two Mexican factories, Puebla and Silao, for the assembly of both electric vehicles and componentry such as electric motors. These makeovers should be finished by the middle of the decade as per the world’s second-largest automaker.
