Installing a Short Shifter Is Definitely Worth It, VW Golf R Owner Finds

More on this:

1 2022 VW Golf R Gets $2,500 Cat-Back Exhaust, Owner Asks If It's Worth It

2 Tuned Volkswagen Golf R Goes for Its Top Speed With 450 HP Under Its Hood

3 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R Get New Accessories as Options, It's All for Show

4 The All-New Volkswagen Golf R Gets a Pass From Doug DeMuro Despite Some Disappointments

5 Drag Race Between VW Golf R and Cupra Leon R Puts FWD Against AWD, Doesn't Disappoint