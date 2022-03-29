America's Best-Selling Vehicle Heading to Australia in Right-Hand Drive Next Year

Starting in mid-2023, Aussies interested in the Ford F-150 will be able to head to their local dealership and drive away in a right-hand drive example. That’s because the automaker’s local arm will start shipping the popular truck to Australia.
The vehicle will arrive in the Pacific country in left-hand drive and will be converted locally to right-hand drive by RMA Automotive, at their Merrifield Business Park facility, north of Melbourne.
With more than 30 years of engineering expertise and in excess of 100,000 modified Ford vehicles delivered around the world so far, the company has received the Blue Oval’s seal of approval to officially work on the Aussie-spec F-150, which will meet all applicable rules and safety regulations.
“We’ve listened hard to fans and dealers, and found a way to bring F-150 to Australia,” said the Ford Australia and New Zealand President and CEO, Andrew Birkic. “As the pinnacle of ‘Built Ford Tough,’ it will give our customers even more choice when they’re in the market for a pickup. We just can’t wait to unleash it.”
Offered in the Crew Cab body style, in the XLT and Lariat trim levels, the 2023 Ford F-150 destined for Australia will be powered by the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. The engine produces 298 kW (405 ps / 399 hp) and 678 Nm (500 lb-ft) of torque, working in concert with a ten-speed automatic transmission. In this configuration, the workhorse has a 4.5-ton (9,920-pound) towing capability when equipped with the Tow Pack.
Drivers will enjoy the usual gear normally found in the F-150, from the SYNC4 infotainment system and rearview camera, to the automatic high beams, reverse sensing system, reverse brake assist, lane keep assist, blind spot information, automatic emergency braking, and post-collision braking, to name but some. Full details surrounding the 2023 F-150 set to launch in Australia, including pricing, will be announced in due course.
With more than 30 years of engineering expertise and in excess of 100,000 modified Ford vehicles delivered around the world so far, the company has received the Blue Oval’s seal of approval to officially work on the Aussie-spec F-150, which will meet all applicable rules and safety regulations.
“We’ve listened hard to fans and dealers, and found a way to bring F-150 to Australia,” said the Ford Australia and New Zealand President and CEO, Andrew Birkic. “As the pinnacle of ‘Built Ford Tough,’ it will give our customers even more choice when they’re in the market for a pickup. We just can’t wait to unleash it.”
Offered in the Crew Cab body style, in the XLT and Lariat trim levels, the 2023 Ford F-150 destined for Australia will be powered by the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. The engine produces 298 kW (405 ps / 399 hp) and 678 Nm (500 lb-ft) of torque, working in concert with a ten-speed automatic transmission. In this configuration, the workhorse has a 4.5-ton (9,920-pound) towing capability when equipped with the Tow Pack.
Drivers will enjoy the usual gear normally found in the F-150, from the SYNC4 infotainment system and rearview camera, to the automatic high beams, reverse sensing system, reverse brake assist, lane keep assist, blind spot information, automatic emergency braking, and post-collision braking, to name but some. Full details surrounding the 2023 F-150 set to launch in Australia, including pricing, will be announced in due course.