Alternate Timeline Sees Rolls-Royce Ghost Take the Mantra of One-Seat F1 Racer

While everyone and their mother are discussing the latest automotive experiences from the novel EV lifestyle POV, some carmakers are still exotic enough to do their business without flinching.
Many automakers are probably wondering if they should follow Dodge's lead and start preparing quirky all-electric models to compete with the 2024 Charger Daytona R/T and Scat Pack because up until now, most EVs have been luxury sedans, crossovers or pickup trucks. Even more of them are thinking that either Rivian is going to die a glorious death or succeed in disrupting the EV market much like Tesla did years ago – all thanks to the making or breaking of the R2 mid-size SUV and the cool R3 plus R3X crossovers.
However, there are car companies that are so wealthy and firmly rooted in tradition that they couldn't be upset even if someone announced a new industrial revolution is happening in 24 to 48 hours! One major example is, of course, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, the company that succeeded Rolls-Royce Motors (1973 to 1998) and the original Rolls-Royce Limited, the British luxury car and aeronautical engine manufacturer formed in 1904 in Manchester by Charles Rolls and Henry Royce.
Now operating under the guidance of its BMW AG parent, Rolls-Royce has reached new pinnacles of luxury car ownership thanks to its current roster – the Ghost sedan, Phantom limousine, and the best-selling Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUV, plus the all-new Spectre EV. With record sales year after year and record numbers of Bespoke commissions, it's clear that RR's star is still nearing its peak.
As such, it is no wonder that the company is going about its usual business, testing new stuff like the Ghost refresh that aims to broaden its design specter with a little inspiration from the EV grand tourer. It's funny that our spy photographer partners came through with the initial tests of the Rolls-Royce Ghost on public roads – the prototype was caught doing its camouflaged thing in northern Sweden because the imaginative realm of digital car content creators also has something to share with the Ghost sedan.
More precisely, Karan Adivi, the virtual artist signing as karanadivi on social media, has something digital that looks outrageous in more ways than we can CGI-imagine. At first sight, it's a crazy, wishful-thinking Rolls-Royce Ghost design project involving the fitting of an outrageous widebody aerodynamic kit that should go along just fine with the suspension system's slammed attitude and the black 'steelie' aftermarket wheels.
Upon closer inspection, though, or after reading the artist's description, it turns out the Ghost is slightly more bonkers than your usual murdered-out widebody slammed tune. Instead, the pixel master imagined this Rolls-Royce would look great with Formula One Pirelli P Zero tires – the yellow markings identify it as the medium compound. But wait, because that is not all – just like the F1 racers, this Rolls also has just one custom carbon fiber bucket seat, a bespoke Momo Motorsport steering wheel, and a full roll cage. What do you think?
