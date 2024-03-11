2025 Rolls-Royce Ghost Broadens the Spectre of Design With EV-Inspired Face

Your second-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost, if you are fortunate enough to own one, will soon look a bit outdated as the BMW Group-owned luxury car brand is prepping a mid-cycle refresh for its entry-level sedan.
Spied testing in a premiere, the 2025 Rolls-Royce Ghost has a few design updates, especially at the front, which are visible from behind the trippy camouflage. These mostly revolve around the headlamps, which appear to have been inspired by the ones of the Spectre. Mind you, they are not split units, but the fresh graphics might trick the average Joe into thinking they are.
The bumper is also new, and the central air intake is also similar to the one of the two-door luxury EV up to a point. If it is something the automaker hasn't changed at all, on this prototype at least, which was caught in northern Sweden testing in the cold, it is the imposing grille, which looks identical to the one of the current Ghost. At the rear, it has new taillight graphics and no other novelty for now.
We have yet to spot the interior, but we think Rolls-Royce will play it safe by updating the digital gauges and main screen, in all likelihood. It is possible that they might also tweak the design of the steering wheel and center console and perhaps introduce new upholstery and trim options. However, this is what we think, and nothing backs it up yet, so you may want to take it with a grain of salt.
All versions of the second-gen Ghost have an eight-speed transmission made by ZF and standard all-wheel drive, and the punchiest takes 4.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph). The top speed is capped at 155 miles an hour (250 kph), and chances are the specs will remain identical when the facelifted iteration launches.
But when is it due? Perhaps for the 2025 model year, in the United States, meaning that the first copies could land in our market before the end of 2024 or early next year. The current Ghost, which takes on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and Bentley Flying Spur, has an MSRP of nearly $350,000, and we wouldn't be surprised if they make it a bit more expensive.
Since this is a mid-cycle refresh, we wouldn't look for any chassis tweaks, as the Ghost is already one of the most comfortable luxury sedans out there. It is also possible that the brand's engineers have left the V12 untouched. That would mean it would still be good for 563 hp (571 ps/420 kW) and 627 pound-foot (850 Nm) of torque. The 6.75L twin-turbo mill in the Black Badge is punchier at 592 hp (600 ps/441 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm).
