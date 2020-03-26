Alpine A110 Electric Sports Car Rendering Looks Like a Cayman EV Killer

It's safe to say that Porsche sets the tone in the sports car market. And while the big boy 911 looks to keep its internal combustion engines for a long time, the Cayman and Boxster are said to go electric.
Stuttgart has already confirmed a battery-powered future for the sporty Macan crossover. The 718 series is now four years old, but it's not all-new, just an update of the older Cayman/Boxster. As such, a new model should have been out by now, and the fact that there are no prototypes testing in Germany tells us big changes are on the way.
When Porsche eventually migrates its baby sports car to an EV platform, we may find that other automakers will follow that lead. Jaguar, for example, has long been rumored to be developing an electric F-Type. But today, we're going to focus on the Alpine instead.
The A110 entered production in 2017, but a year before that, a young designer imagined this futuristic version of the car. Tony Chen's vision is a futuristic racing EV, one where the driver sees out not through the windshield, but through augmented reality.
The characteristic lines of an Alpine work pretty well here. You've got just the halo of the round headlights and curves that are reminiscent of the A110-50 preview concept.
Renault announced last month that it would present a 100% electrified stand at the Geneva Motor Show that never happened. The Morphoz concept was supposed to spearhead the so-called "electric offensive" that will eventually bring nine EVs to market.
Expensive and more exotic, sports cars are ideally suited to take advantage of the know-how from EV racing. We can't forget that a few years back, Renault made a 460 horsepower Zoe racer that had motors from its Formula E car.
Tony Chen worked for Volkswagen, Audi, and even did exterior design work for Lucid Motors. He's currently a senior designer at Genesis and probably had a lot to do with how the GV80 turned out.
