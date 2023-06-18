Alleged GTA VI Protagonist: "We're Gonna Be Together For a Very Long Time"

If this isn't enough to make skeptics raise an eyebrow, I don't know what will. Bryan Zampella, known as "the_z_man_cometh" on Instagram, recently held a live stream with a major guest. He was dressed just like Tommy Vercetti from GTA Vice City, and his special guest was none other than Joe Rubino. If his name doesn't ring a bell, here's a hint: Max Payne 3, GTA V, GTA Online, and RDR2.
If you're unfamiliar with Bryan Zampella's latest work, he has become a sort of Schrodinger's troll for almost everything related to Grand Theft Auto VI. At least when it comes to major news headlines.
He posts tiny hints on social media that he might be Jason, one of the two main protagonists from Rockstar's upcoming game. Tin foil hat people have dug deep and think he's the real deal, but nothing has been officially confirmed. Hence the Schrodinger analogy: he is both a troll and not a troll until evidence finally sees the light of day.
However, judging by his last social media video, it could be a case of "What more evidence do you need?"
Exhibit A: he wore a Miami-type shirt that's not only extremely similar to how Tommy Vercetti was dressed in GTA Vice City, but he was also swinging a baseball bat and walking around like a tough guy.
Exhibit B: among the first comments he read out loud were from Mexico and Cuba. The latest inside information or leak was about a narrative time jump where our protagonists visit Cuba in GTA VI for "business purposes." This might be just a coincidence, but it's hard not to give in to the hype.
Exhibit C: his surprise guest was Joe Rubino, a famous name behind the camera that worked on previous Rockstar titles like Max Payne 3, GTA V, GTA Online, and Red Dead Redemption 2 as a Director of Photography, Senior Camera Artist among other five production roles.
Exhibit D: Some of Joe's recent works involve the upcoming Forza Motorsport, so Bryan asked him if he could steal a car in the game. If that's not a blunt tease for the public, what is?
Exhibit E: During their conversation, Rubino talked about a few "secret projects" he's working on. However, the most exciting thing he said was that he and Zampella are working together "on something that will really shock the world."
Exhibit F: Of course, they couldn't talk about it, but then something strange was uttered by Zampella. He told Rubino: "I got a mission I gotta do. I'll tell you about it on the phone." This rings a bell (pun intended) when you connect this to the fact that since the first GTA came out, phone calls have been a standard method of getting in-game missions.
Before they ended the video, Zampella was saying how much appreciation he had for the support of his community and that he was thinking of doing this sort of content weekly. He also said, "We're gonna be together for a very long time," which went viral in his comment section.
All kidding aside, there aren't any clear-cut signs that he is one of the main protagonists from GTA VI. However, it would be a nice "remember when" moment if all this social media "smoke" stems from something rooted in reality.
As a surprise "exhibit G," note that during their conversation, Bryan never approached the GTA subject responsible for his recent rise to fame. He acknowledged the media exposure, but the reason wasn't mentioned by either of them.
