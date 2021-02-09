All-Steel 1937 Ford Is $200K Worth of Custom Wide Body and Hardware

Ford-based street rods and hot rods are a dime a dozen these days. Everybody seems to be making them, using pretty much the same techniques and hardware, making a buyer’s choice extremely difficult when trying to pick one from the crowd. What sets these vehicles apart are the personal touch of the people behind them, and of course the price of the build.
In the case of the 1937 Ford pickup truck we have here, that personal touch translates into a noticeable difference in width compared to the machine that served at the basis. There are 5-inches of extra bodywork in there, which combined with the effects of an air ride suspension, make the entire build look even wider.
The all-steel body of the build, wrapped around a customized TCI frame, sports the lines cars of that era usually had, with the curved fenders morphing into running boards as they move further back, and into fenders again once they reach the rear wheels.
Inside, the doors open onto a festival of brown leather, generously used on the bench, door panels, and even on the original steering wheel sitting in front of a simple dashboard with big round gauges.
Behind the truck’s massive grille, and hidden under the long hood, the builders hid a 347ci (5.7-liter) stroker engine, working together with a C4 automatic transmission. We are not being told anything about the output of the powerplant, but we do know it shows 2,000 miles (3,200 km) of use since build.
The truck is up for grabs, going under the hammer at the hands of Mecum in March in Glendale, Arizona. No estimate on how much it is expected to fetch is made, and this is where the price component we mentioned earlier comes in: according to the seller, there are receipts for this truck amounting to $200,000.
