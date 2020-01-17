1937 Ford Roadster Pickup Is a Monster with Side Exhaust and Alligator Skin

Back in the late 1930s, Ford was at the height of its glory, and its factories spat out automobiles around the clock. The cars it made came in all shapes and sizes, from conventional 2-door coupes to the more insanely-looking roadster utility vehicles America saw so little of.
These machines, which later became known in Australia as utes, never made an impact in the States. Sure, Americans love and have always loved beds in the back of their cars, but generally they like them attached to bigger and bolder bodies.
But this hasn’t stopped the tuning industry from toying with the idea, and custom builders can let their imagination fly and come up with designs such as the 1937 Ford pictured in the gallery above.
Part of a larger collection of cars, this roadster pickup is currently listed as for sale as part of the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction in Arizona, and it is still awaiting a buyer.
Powered by a 350ci V8 small-block engine mated to an automatic transmission, the car rides on air suspension, different sized wheels front and back, and a the favorite of the custom world, the Ford 9-inch rear end.
Showing a face not unlike the ones of the Fords made during the ‘30s, the build’s low-riding body is made of fiberglass curved to perfection, and perforated in front of the rear wheels to make room for a side exhaust system.
Both the interior – which looks incredibly simplistic, in a way that does not diminish the value of the car – and the bed are lined with tan alligator skin materials that suit it perfectly.
The twin bucket seats lie in front of a symmetrica dashboard, adorned only by the air vents to each side and a horizontal cutout in the middle. There are, of course, digital instruments (in this case Dakota-branded) and even a Sony stereo system, but they are cleverly located as not to divert attention from the minimalist look.
As said, the 1937 Ford Roadster didn’t sell yet during the mammoth auction, so there’s still hope to bid for it at some point.
