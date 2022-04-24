All-Original 1961 Lincoln Continental Convertible Pulled from a Barn Is Here to Impress

More on this:

1 Well, Well, Well, if It Isn't the New Lincoln Continental-Based Mercury Marauder

2 Lincoln Mark IX Steals the Digital Conti Revival Show With or Without Retro Wheels

3 Continental Rolls Out Its First Sustainable Tires Made From Recycled PET Bottles

4 64 Heavy-Duty Continental Tires Help the World's Tallest Observation Wheel Turn Smoothly

5 Dirt-Cheap 1968 Lincoln Continental Has Suicide Doors and 460 V8, Also Needs TLC