All-New Volvo XC60 Is The Safest Car The Euro NCAP Tested In 2017

11 Jan 2018, 18:39 UTC ·
by
Ever heard those people who go on about SUVs being safer than cars because they’re bigger and stuff like that? For once, the Euro NCAP agrees with them, crowning the XC60 the overall safest car the organization tested in 2017 for crashworthiness.
The near-perfect score (98 percent) in the adult occupant category speaks volumes about how much thought Volvo gave to making the second-generation crossover as safe as possible. Add 95 percent for safety assist – 20 percent better than the nearest rival in the “Large Off-Road” category – and it’s easy to understand the efforts Volvo made with the all-new XC60.

“The new XC60 is one of the safest Volvo cars ever made,” declared Malin Ekholm, the vice president of the Swedish automaker’s dedicated Safety Center. “It is fully loaded with new technology designed to assist drivers, to help protect vehicle occupants and other road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, plus mitigate collision risks. We are proud that our ongoing commitment to innovating new safety features has been recognized with another Euro NCAP Best In Class award for Volvo Cars,” he concluded.

Technology is an important asset of the XC60, with the premium crossover claiming the title of king of the hill in all three autonomous emergency braking tests conducted by the Euro NCAP (city, inter-urban, and pedestrian). The S90 mid-size sedan and V90 mid-size station wagon also excel in this category.

Together with the XC60, Euro NCAP nominated the Volkswagen Arteon, T-Roc, Polo, Subaru Impreza and XV, and Opel Crossland X as the best in their classes. Notice how Volkswagen took three spots? That’s commitment to safety right there, despite the fact the German automaker’s image has been thwarted by the Dieselgate saga which started three years ago in the U.S.

Returning to Volvo, no other automaker takes passenger safety as seriously as the Swedish automaker. In fact, the higher-ups have a vision of 2020 in whichno one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo car.” Well then, there are two years left to find out if Volvo can keep its promise.

