Aston Martin Issues Two Recalls Covering 5,400 Older Models

Even high-end manufacturers such as Aston Martin can get it wrong, but as opposed to the General Motors ignition switch saga that brought the death of 124 people, the two recalls announced by the British automaker pale in comparison. In total, 5,446 vehicles are affected, covering models built between 2005 through 2016.
The first and larger of the recalls affects 3,493 examples of luxurious grand tourers manufactured between 2009 and 2016. The DB9 and DB9-based Virage, DBS, and Rapide suffer from a powertrain problem that causes the transmission park pawl not to engage. The documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration claim that it boils down to a communication error between the engine control module and transmission control module.

Campaign number 17V796000 instructs owners to get in touch with Aston Martin, whilst the dealers are instructed to update the TCM’s software, free of charge. The recall will effectively begin on February 1, and being a software-based issue, it won’t take long to get the car fixed.

For the second and final recall, Aston Martin warns that the battery cables in the DB9 and DBS could pose an increased risk of fire if damaged. How could these cables get damaged in the first place? It so happens that pushing the power driver’s seat all the way back could lead to severing the battery cables. 1,953 cars are affected by this problem, and just as it’s the case with the previous campaign, the recall will start on February 1, 2018.

The fix, as expected, is fairly simple. A routing block will be fixed into place to keep the battery cables from being compressed by the seat, and yes, the operation come at no cost to the owner. Owners are urged to contact the nearest dealer or get in touch with Aston Martin’s North American office at 1-888-923-9988. Alternatively, owners can call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236.
