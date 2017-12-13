2018 Kia Satinger Gets 5-Star Euro NCAP Rating, Still Has Neck Protection Issues

The 2018 Kia Stinger might have just recently landed in journo's hands, but the South Korean sports sedan has already impressed by offering a mix involving sporty handling, practicality and, of course, value for money.

Since the Stinger is aimed at taking the reputation of its maker one step further, the engineers working on the project have been extra careful, with safety obviously being paramount. But how well does the newcomer perform in the even of an accident? Well, thanks to Euro NCAP, we now have an answer to that question.A five-star rating was awarded to the Kia , with the fastback achieving a 93 percent score for adult occupant protection, 81 percent for child occupant protection and 78 percent for pedestrian protection.Given the good overall performance of the Kia Stinger , we'll only mention the areas where the car showed inferior performance. These involve the full-width front impact (the pelvis of the passenger dummy slipped beneath the lap belt) and the rear impact (marginal whiplash protection).The frontal offset crash test revealed marginal protection for the chest and neck of the 10-year-old dummy. When it came to pedestrian protection, the active bonnet earned the vehicle extra points, with the impact results bring almost entirely good or adequate.In terms of the safety assist, the autonomous emergency braking system of the car delivered good results in all scenarios, whether we're talking about the highway or the city. The only downside in this area of the vehicle came from the fact that the rear seats aren't fitted with a seatbelt reminder.While you'll find the video showcasing the Euro NCAP crash tests of the Kia Stinger below, those of you who wish to zoom in on the details of the assessment are invited to check out the complete report in the attached PDF file.

Download attachment: 2018 Kia Satinger Gets 5-Star Euro NCAP Rating (PDF)