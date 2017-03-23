autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

All-New Nissan Micra Is the "Accomplice" in Official Commercial

 
23 Mar 2017, 21:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The all-new Nissan Micra has been out for quite a few months, but the European division has only now figured out how to promote it. A Spring ad campaign called "Meet the Accomplice" has just been launched, putting a modern spin on an iconic criminal couple.
We're referring to a modern version of the song "Bonnie & Clyde" which is performed by Serge Gainsbourg and actress French Brigitte Bardot. Meanwhile, they show us a young couple on the run, dealing with the stress and the exhaustion. But we never actually see any wrongdoing, it's just implied, like most of the heavily censored commercials these days.

"With its expressive design, uplifting interior, confident drive and advanced technologies, the all-new Nissan Micra is the perfect partner for consumers. ‘Meet the Accomplice’ is a campaign, which emphasizes this point – and reveals the new Micra’s personality – in a truly engaging and humanistic way. It’s also a new tone of voice for Nissan based on strong consumer insight", said Nissan Europe's Marketing VP, Jean Pierre Diernaz.

While the new supermini looks cool, we don't think it's got what it takes to rise to the top. If you want a fast but small car to run from the men in blue, you're probably better off with a MINI. And the Micra's "personality" is nothing when you've already got a brand new Ford Fiesta out and the Polo on its way.

Still, you have to give it up to Nissan for making the Micra a car unique to the European market. It's got some pretty cool features too, like the Bose sound system idea it stole from the Clio sister car or the 360-degree camera which is a Nissan trademark.

Nissan is a big enough company to develop a performance version. But they didn't launch one for the more advanced Pulsar, so we're not holding our breath. Give us a Micra Nismo, and only them we'll agree with calling it a getaway car.





2017 Nissan Micra Nissan Micra Nissan Europe
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65