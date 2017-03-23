All-New Nissan Micra Is the "Accomplice" in Official Commercial

The all-new Nissan Micra has been out for quite a few months, but the European division has only now figured out how to promote it. A Spring ad campaign called "Meet the Accomplice" has just been launched, putting a modern spin on an iconic criminal couple.





We're referring to a modern version of the song "Bonnie & Clyde" which is performed by Serge Gainsbourg and actress French Brigitte Bardot. Meanwhile, they show us a young couple on the run, dealing with the stress and the exhaustion. But we never actually see any wrongdoing, it's just implied, like most of the heavily censored commercials these days."With its expressive design, uplifting interior, confident drive and advanced technologies, the all-new Nissan Micra is the perfect partner for consumers. ‘Meet the Accomplice’ is a campaign, which emphasizes this point – and reveals the new Micra’s personality – in a truly engaging and humanistic way. It’s also a new tone of voice for Nissan based on strong consumer insight", said Nissan Europe's Marketing VP, Jean Pierre Diernaz.While the new supermini looks cool, we don't think it's got what it takes to rise to the top. If you want a fast but small car to run from the men in blue, you're probably better off with a MINI. And the Micra's "personality" is nothing when you've already got a brand new Ford Fiesta out and the Polo on its way.Still, you have to give it up to Nissan for making the Micra a car unique to the European market. It's got some pretty cool features too, like the Bose sound system idea it stole from the Clio sister car or the 360-degree camera which is a Nissan trademark.Nissan is a big enough company to develop a performance version. But they didn't launch one for the more advanced Pulsar, so we're not holding our breath. Give us a Micra Nismo , and only them we'll agree with calling it a getaway car.