All-New Mercedes GLE Coupe Spied in Briefly in Traffic

9 Apr 2019, 20:54 UTC ·
Mercedes revealed the all-new GLE a few months ago, but the GLE Coupe seems to be taking a little longer to develop. This latest sighting of the BMW X6 rival still shows camouflage covering almost all of the bodywork.
That being said, the roof is showing, and we have a pretty good idea of what it will look like. From the front, it's basically the same as the normal GLE, just skipping a few boring trim choices.

It's only once to look at the greenhouse that things start to change for the sportier. This is much shorter, about half the height of the door panel, finishing with the fastback coupe tail over a ducktail trunk spoiler.

The GLE Coupe has totally different taillights, more in line with the Mercedes coupe models, while the license plate has been moved to the bumper, creating an uninterrupted trunk lid. Having the appearance of the AMG Line styling package, this prototype also boasts a diffuser of the Goldilocks variety (not too small or big).

The engine range will change with the market, but we do expect Mercedes to offer a few four-cylinder units as well. This not only makes GLE Coupe ownership a little cheaper, but also paves the way for the plug-in hybrids which will undoubtedly arrive.

While the new GLE Coupe might not compare to a BMW X6 in the looks department, it can compete with its inline-6 mild-hybrid turbocharged engines, which are among the best you can buy. In the past, the model's sales have been hurt by the lack of a good diesel, but now they have the "400 d" system with twin turbos and 340 HP.

Things start to get exciting when you mention the letters A, M and G. The place of the GLE 43 Coupe will be taken by the GLE 53, which will boast hybrid boost and 435 HP, while the big boy GLE 63 Coupe should deliver over 600 HP from its 4-liter V8.

