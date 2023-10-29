All-New, Eighth-Gen 2025 Lexus ES Matures Into a Swanky Sedan, Albeit Only in CGI

Toyota is currently busy with the ongoing inaugural edition of the Japan Mobility Show, and its two mainstay brands – the namesake Toyota and the luxurious Lexus – are trying to steal the red carpet's spotlight at every corner of the Tokyo Big Sight International Exposition Center.
Toyota has presented many novelties in the concept car department – from the IMV 0 and EPU pickup trucks to the all-electric Land Cruiser Se and from the Land Hopper three-wheel mobility concept to the new FT-3e and FT-Se prototypes. Lexus, too, has stuff to showcase – mainly their new EV vision in the form of the LF-ZC and LF-ZL concept cars.
Note how Toyota had many more novelties than Lexus? The same happened in the real world this year – Toyota had a tidal wave of presentations for the North American market, whereas Lexus was content with fewer yet impactful introductions – such as the first-ever 2024 TX (a sibling of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander), and the latest 2024 GX 550, which is also twinned with the spectacular 2024 Land Cruiser.
Interestingly, the rumor mill and the separate yet related department of its imaginative realm of digital car content creators are preoccupied with what comes next in the real world – and much less with Lexus' desires to catch a slice of the novel EV lifestyle's pie. As such, it is no wonder we will talk about the upcoming eighth-generation Lexus ES mid-size sedan rather than a potential Lexus BEV. After all, Toyota just started the teasing campaign for the Los Angeles Auto Show with a mysterious silhouette that everyone believes to be the XV80 Toyota Camry's latest iteration.
Since we all know that the current XV70 Camry and the Avalon are related to the XZ10 seventh-generation Lexus ES, it is only logical to assume that the premium division is also hard at work developing the next iteration of the four-door sedan. Titled as one of the most conservative in its segments, the Lexus ES won't be challenging to bring into contemporaneity – at least if we heed the advice of PoloTo, a distinctively-named automotive news video channel on YouTube, as they also share visions of new models created with (some) assistance from AI.
Their resident pixel master created a slew of slightly different variants for the unofficial design of the eighth-generation Lexus ES. Still, each has the same characteristics – only the details differ. More precisely, the spindle grille is not as obvious as before, even though it remains an integral part of the signature styling for the front fascia. Instead, the LED lighting signature takes center stage, along with a sleeker profile, to make the ES elude its grandpa's sedan atmosphere. Plus, at the rear, the CGI expert imagined a spectacular lighting signature that would surely make it stand out in any crowd – at least at night.
