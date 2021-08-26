All New Audi Models From 2026 Onwards Will Be Electric, ICE Ones Will Still Be Made

Audi has unveiled its corporate strategy for 2030, along with fresh information regarding its production plans. As you already know by now, Audi stated that it will only launch all-electric models starting in 2026. But that has led many people to wonder how many years will the internal combustion-engined cars stay in production.
With the reveal of the Vorsprung 2030 strategy, Audi explained that it will gradually phase out the production of internal combustion engines. Some will leave the range sooner than later, while others will stick around until 2033.
Audi has not specified which engines will remain in production until 2033 and what models will get to keep theirs. The respective units might not be in production right now, and the same goes for the cars that will use them.
The German manufacturer is also set to halt the development of new internal combustion engines, as it would not make sense to develop them when all new models launched starting 2026 will be electric.
So, Audi's last production car with a combustion engine will be launched by 2025. That model or range of models should stick around until 2033, which will be a long career if we consider production cycles of the German marque.
It is unclear at this point if it is a single model or several models, but the ones that live on after 2026 could receive one or even two facelifts throughout their career, which would not be considered as an all-new model.
At this point, it is too early to speculate what will be Audi's last production car with a combustion engine. If we were to choose one, we would go for a swan song of the R8. While it would be expensive and almost intangible for the layperson to own, it would come with low production numbers to allow it to exist and be sold in markets where sales of new internal combustion-engined cars will still be available.
Now that the matter of the last combustion-engined Audi has been clarified to a certain extent, we can talk about Audi's plans for 2030. The company wants to continue using its "Vorsprung durch Technik" motto, which means "Progress through Technology," and to use that idea to focus on the development of its zero-emission cars.
The German premium brand wants to be a sustainability leader by 2030, and the company's vision involves offering an "unparalleled onboard system with its ecosystem." In other words, Audi's new models will get a new software and multimedia interface, possibly with AI functions.
The new electronic interface involves a scalable software platform with a standardized operating system and cloud connectivity. The entire system will reach all Volkswagen Group brands by 2025, it will be called E3 2.0 software, and it is developed by Cariad, a company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group.
