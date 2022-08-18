All-Electric Zeekr 001 Breaks Not One, But Two Guinness World Records

Zeekr, Geely's all-electric brand for the Chinese market, announced that its 001 vehicle has recently set not one but two world records. The EV broke the record for the fastest drift ever achieved by an electric car, and it also took the title for the fastest electric car slalom.
Unveiled as the Lynk & Co Zero Concept in December 2020, the vehicle made its world debut last year in April as the Zeekr 001 – a sporty, high-tech EV designed with a focus on performance. The 001 packs a dual-motor powertrain capable of delivering 536 hp (400 kW) and 566 lb-ft (768 Nm) of torque.
It can sprint from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of over 124 mph (200 kph). The vehicle comes with two battery options: 86kWh and 100kWh. The biggest battery promises to deliver an impressive range of 442 miles (712 km) according to NEDC conditions. Moreover, it can charge from 10% to 80% within 30 minutes. Thanks to these impressive stats, the EV got a lot of attention.
Deliveries of the 001 in China began in October 2021, and in the first full month of production, more than 2,000 vehicles were welcomed by their new owners. Even though Zeekr began delivering its first EV to customers less than a year ago, the vehicle has already reached new milestones.
The 001 broke the record for fastest drift by an electric car, achieving a maximum speed of 129.243 mph (207.996 kph). The vehicle's high-performance chassis suspension system allowed the driver to maintain precise drifting. For the record, the title for the fastest ever drift belongs to a specially-tuned MY16 Nissan GT-R, which achieved a speed of 189.49 mph (304.96 kph).
But tZeekr's 001 also snatched the title for the fastest electric car slalom. The EV weaved between 50 cones that were evenly spaced apart and finished the course in just 49.05 seconds without touching a single one. According to the data provided by the Guinness World Records, the attempts were made by an engineer from Zeeker at the CATARC automotive proving ground in China.
It can sprint from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of over 124 mph (200 kph). The vehicle comes with two battery options: 86kWh and 100kWh. The biggest battery promises to deliver an impressive range of 442 miles (712 km) according to NEDC conditions. Moreover, it can charge from 10% to 80% within 30 minutes. Thanks to these impressive stats, the EV got a lot of attention.
Deliveries of the 001 in China began in October 2021, and in the first full month of production, more than 2,000 vehicles were welcomed by their new owners. Even though Zeekr began delivering its first EV to customers less than a year ago, the vehicle has already reached new milestones.
The 001 broke the record for fastest drift by an electric car, achieving a maximum speed of 129.243 mph (207.996 kph). The vehicle's high-performance chassis suspension system allowed the driver to maintain precise drifting. For the record, the title for the fastest ever drift belongs to a specially-tuned MY16 Nissan GT-R, which achieved a speed of 189.49 mph (304.96 kph).
But tZeekr's 001 also snatched the title for the fastest electric car slalom. The EV weaved between 50 cones that were evenly spaced apart and finished the course in just 49.05 seconds without touching a single one. According to the data provided by the Guinness World Records, the attempts were made by an engineer from Zeeker at the CATARC automotive proving ground in China.