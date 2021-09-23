Alice Superyacht Concept Is Absolutely Magical, Comes With Its Own Nature Park

Held between September 22-25, this year's Monaco Yacht Show is bound to bring some of the most impressive superyacht designs. Visitors will be able to take a peek at this magical vessel inspired by Lewis Carroll's fantasy classic,"Alice's Adventure in Wonderland." Aptly named by the German shipyard Lürssen Alice, the superyacht has a fully open exterior deck that features a nature park with its own pond, a dancefloor, and a tennis court.

8 photos