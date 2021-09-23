Alice Superyacht Concept Is Absolutely Magical, Comes With Its Own Nature Park

Held between September 22-25, this year's Monaco Yacht Show is bound to bring some of the most impressive superyacht designs. Visitors will be able to take a peek at this magical vessel inspired by Lewis Carroll's fantasy classic,"Alice's Adventure in Wonderland." Aptly named by the German shipyard Lürssen Alice, the superyacht has a fully open exterior deck that features a nature park with its own pond, a dancefloor, and a tennis court.
Lürssen has recently released a video on Youtube, previewing the 322 feet (98-meter) superyacht. The design takes elements from the shipyard's Limitless and Rising Sun motor yachts, making use of the vessel's deck space. However, what sets Alice apart is not the five decks that it comes with but the fact that it actually lacks the main deck.
The company's designer Jim Robert Sluijter explains that this unique layout stemmed from the feedback of many owners who say that the main salon is not utilized that much. So, he ended up sketching a spacious exterior deck that allows for all sorts of fun activities.
From a tennis court to a small park with trees and ponds, there's only a partially covered area that lets the guests take a lot at the pool situated above their heads. Next to the spectacular pool, there's also a helipad. Underneath, you'll find a bar and dancefloor.
Keeping up with the green theme that dominates the exterior deck, there will be no diesel engines onboard. Alice will have a fuel cell propulsion system run on methanol. Plus, all the water toys and tenders will be electric. Sluijter also says that the vessel will use intelligent energy management. For example, the heat that will come from the vessel will be used to heat up the pool.
For now, this magical concept exists only in the form of renderings, but those who want to find out more about Alice and see the scale model of the ship can do it at this year's Monaco Yacht Show.
