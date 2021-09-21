This Superyacht Is a Luxury Refuge on Water, Enjoy the Fireplace, Piano and Cinema

One of the advantages of some modern yachts is that they combine the capabilities of an explorer with the luxurious accommodation of a superyacht. You get to enjoy the freedom of traveling to remote locations, while relaxing in a premium spa, spending your evenings at the onboard cinema or listening to a piano recital.
Built this summer for traveling all around the world without having to depend too much on refueling and harbor infrastructure, the Victorious superyacht can reach a maximum speed of 17 knots, powered by twin 1,475 HP Caterpillar diesel engines, with an impressive range of 14,000 nautical miles. Its 12 cabins can accommodate up to 24 guests, with enough diversity for everyone to find their favorite activity on board.
Those who want to indulge in pure relaxation and be as close as possible to the surroundings will be pleased by the generous 2,153 square feet (200 square meters) beach club on the lower deck, with a large pool, gym, massage room, hammam, and a beauty salon. Four tenders are ready for fun water activities as well, three of them being stored on the main deck aft, with a huge dedicated storage area.
During cooler days, or in the evening, the sky lounge welcomes its guests with luxurious furniture, a sit-up bar, a formal dining room and even a baby grand piano. For an even more intimate atmosphere, guests can enjoy the fireplace in one of the lounges on the sun deck. Fine wines and cigars are the ultimate evening treat, thanks to the on board wine cellar, humidor, and open-air terrace.
The owner’s suite features a walk-in wardrobe, and comes with easy access to the jacuzzi and sunpads on the terrace. The smaller cabins on the upper deck and the lower deck can be used for children or for the staff. There’s even a children’s playroom on the main deck, as well as a large cinema room, which makes the Victorious a great family yacht.
Traveling around the world and discovering exotic places can also be an ultra-luxurious, indulging experience. The Victorious superyacht proves it. This 278.8 feet (85 meters) explorer is available at Burgess Yachts, for $146.6 million (€125 million).
