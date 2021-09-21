BurgerFi Founder John Rosatti Departs With His DB9 Superyacht, a Speedy Eye Magnet

BurgerFi and Plaza Auto Mall founder John Rosatti is renowned for a lot of things, and one of them is his passion for yachts. The American magnate has owned quite a few throughout his lifetime, around fifteen to be more specific. Now he’s ready to depart with his latest acquisition, the beautiful DB9 sport yacht.
The Palmer Jackson 170 SportYacht is the only superyacht from the manufacturer to be built in Europe and also the only one to have an open sundeck.
Even though the beautiful and speedy boat was built more than a decade ago, in 2010, it doesn’t show it, as it has been refitted in and out by Rosatti last year. Moreover, even though it has been launched over ten years ago, it had less than 200 hours on it as the previous owners barely used the vessel, according to Rosatti, quoted by Boat International.
With a length of 170 ft (52 meters), the DB9 is powered by two MTU 16V 4000 M93 engines and has a cruising speed of 24 knots. Its top speed is even more impressive than that, at 32.5 knots, with Rosatti boasting the DB9 can get him from Florida to Palm Beach in two hours. The DB9 can accommodate up to 12 guests in five staterooms as well as a crew of 11.
Designer Nuvolari Lenard wanted the boat to be an expression of the outdoor lifestyle, which is why the aft deck gives you direct access to the water. There is also an inviting infinity-edge jacuzzi pool and a large sun pad in the stern, along with two more pool areas on the boat, including a 26 ft (8 m) swimming pool. An open-air cinema is also available on the sundeck.
The main deck aft comes with a generous lounge area, a covered dining space, and a full wet bar.
Rosatti is selling the DB9 yacht at the Monaco Yacht Show, which will take place between September 22 and September 25. The boat is priced at $29 million (€25 million).
