Alfa Romeo Supercar – It's the Final Countdown, New Irrelevant Teaser Released

It’s the final countdown for the first Alfa Romeo supercar in over 16 years. The Italian carmaker has just released what should be the last teaser before the global premiere of the model.
This car has been classified information since day one. The Italians have not let a single information leak from this file. But they are going to let everything out on Wednesday, August 30, at 5:00 PM CEST, which is 9:00 AM CST, when the model will be unveiled.
Before that happens, Alfa Romeo reveals yet another irrelevant teaser, that tells absolutely nothing about the design or specs of the supercar. They just mention "Il corraggio di sognare," which is Italian for "the courage to dream."
What we do see in the teaser image is four red lights that might indicate some kind of lighting positioned in the rear of the car, since that is the only location where red lights are allowed on a civil vehicle. Yet the vertical slats should be part of a triangular grill. The teaser photo also shows a part of the car painted in red.
There is no official information on the top secret car, but what we do know is that it should share the same underpinnings as the Maserati MC20. The model should be powered by a derivation of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 engine with some sort of electrification. The total system output should be around the 800-horsepower mark, which is way above what the MC20’s 621 horsepower (630 PS) got. But the MC20 is an ICE-powered model only.
The car with a V6 should either be called the 33, as a hint to the limited run of only 333 examples, as well as the idea that it is inspired by the iconic T33 Stradale from the 1960s, or the 6C, following the example of Alfa Romeo’s last supercar, the 8C Competizione, which was powered by a V8 engine.
Alfa Romeo has been reportedly accepting deposits for the brand’s upcoming supercar since it got the greenlight. So by the time the Italians reveal it on Wednesday, it might have already been sold out, as anticipated but the company’s CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. Unofficial information claims that almost all of the 333 units set to be produced have already been reserved.
The Italian carmaker knew how to gain momentum. They have described the model as being 'the most beautiful car in the world.' Furthermore, Imparato claimed that it will be instantly recognizable as an Alfa Romeo, as well as "iconic and super sexy."
To ease the anticipation, last week the company asked enthusiasts to imagine the future supercar using artificial intelligence. The deadline is inching closer. We will see the real deal on Wednesday.
