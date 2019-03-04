Alfa Romeo 4C by Mole Costruzione Gets Loaded into Geneva, Looks Like a Supercar

HP

The brainchild of designer Umberto Palermo looks like the mating of Alfa and Ferrari esthetics. For example, we can see flying buttresses at the front, but the overall silhouette of the headlights now mirrors the Giulia and Stelvio.The front end feels wider, while the enlarged main grille gives the car a masculine look. Around the back, we noticed how the bodywork has expanded, while the engine deck now looks like an integral part of aero. Who needs that pointless trunk anyway?Sharp-edged taillight surrounds are an evolution of the current round design. Meanwhile, the tiny holes in the lovers ensure that the driver has no chance of seeing out the back.According to the official specs, the Artigianale 001 is full 300mm (11.8 inches) longer and 60mm (2.4 inches) wider than a standard 4C. It's also a little shorter, making loading into onto the stage into even more of a struggle.Even though it's got quad exhaust pipes stacked vertically, the engine is supposed to be completely stock. And that means the 1.75-liter turbo produces around 240and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque, good for a 0 to 100 km/h time that's not important in a show car. The interior is a re-upholstered version of the stock one, featuring a tan+black leather combo that seems like it doesn't belong in this decade... or century.With 238 units sold last year in America and 420 in Europe, the Alfa Romeo 4C is largely forgotten. But projects like this are a reminder of the guts it took to launch a sports car with minimal storage and no power steering. It's only natural that such a project sparks creativity.