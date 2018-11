That includes the flying carpet, of course, though it lacks the beautiful Jasmine. Neil and Brandon, two skating fanatics who are also friends and students at the Rutgers University, were able to create the ideal Halloween costume, and there is video of it.Brandon agreed to dress up as the iconic Disney character and he used his electric skateboard for a flying carpet. If you’re not new to this Internet thingy, you must know that this trick has actually been done before, so these 2 don’t get any points for being overly creative. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s not just as cool as when it was done the first time.With Neil on the camera on his own electric skateboard, the duo rode on the streets of New Jersey at what looked like pretty impressive speeds. Brandon makes for a very convincing Alladin, we have to admit.Before you enjoy the ride, a final note: weaving in and out of traffic on a skateboard might not be the brightest idea in the world, so don’t try this at home. While this trick looks neat on camera and probably even easy to pull off, it’s best if you stick to the skatepark for the foreseeable future.Last but not least, in most countries, electric boards are not road-legal. Ride one and you’re classified as a pedestrian, so that means sticking to the sidewalk or dedicated lanes. This also applies to boards disguised as flying carpets, sorry to be a party pooper.In other words, this Alladin stunt, while neat, is both illegal and dangerous.