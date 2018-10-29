5 RC Junkyard With a Car Shredder Makes for a Good Horror Scene

4 Ford Mustang GT Thinks It's a Subaru, Gets Stuck on First Offroading Attempt

3 Fiat Punto Takes Out VW Golf in Brutal Quad-Impact Nurburgring Crash

2 Bumblebee Goes Volkswagen Beetle in First Official Movie Trailer

1 Stanced Nissan GT-R Scrapes In Traffic, Sparks Fly Everywhere

More on this:

The Most Beautiful Car Junkyard Lies Underground, in Wales

The name Cavern of Lost Souls might lead you to imagine some kind of haunted cave, and you would be right. Partially so. 4 photos



As this August episode of



“Deep in the abandoned mines cut into the mountains of Wales, UK, lies the graves of possibly a hundred or more cars. It looks as though the cars have been pushed through a gap in the top of the cavern and dropped into the murky, blue lake below... but why and who by is a mystery,” the description of the viral video reads.



You can also see the video in full at the bottom of the page.



There are



It would also explain why most cars date back to the ‘60s and ‘70s. Some of them are damaged beyond recognition and some have already crumbled down to parts. However, many on top of the pile are still in pretty good shape and would probably be able to be restored, if someone could reach them and somehow be able to bring them back to solid ground.



That last part is the impossible one, and it’s also what makes this junkyard this much more stunning. Here is a treasure of cars that is unattainable in every sense of the way: it’s both nearly impossible to get to it and downright so to take a piece out of it, back into the world.



So, the Cavern of Lost Souls and its secret car junkyard make for the perfect pre-Halloween story. Enjoy.



It’s actually the home of one of the most beautiful and spooky car junkyards in the world, housing over 100 vehicles in various states of disrepair, piled on top of each other. You can find it in Wales, UK, but only if you’re a daredevil who loves a good exploration – and you have the right equipment.As this August episode of Richard’s Reality clearly says, the “explore involves a one hundred foot free climb and a boat ride across toxic water.” In other words, to get to the junkyard, you have to really break a sweat, so make sure you pack the right equipment for it, or else you might never come out to tell the story.“Deep in the abandoned mines cut into the mountains of Wales, UK, lies the graves of possibly a hundred or more cars. It looks as though the cars have been pushed through a gap in the top of the cavern and dropped into the murky, blue lake below... but why and who by is a mystery,” the description of the viral video reads.You can also see the video in full at the bottom of the page.There are reports that the Cavern was once used by the local council as an unofficial dumping ground for stolen or broken cars, which would explain why they piled up the way they did: they did the dumping for a while and then stopped.It would also explain why most cars date back to the ‘60s and ‘70s. Some of them are damaged beyond recognition and some have already crumbled down to parts. However, many on top of the pile are still in pretty good shape and would probably be able to be restored, if someone could reach them and somehow be able to bring them back to solid ground.That last part is the impossible one, and it’s also what makes this junkyard this much more stunning. Here is a treasure of cars that is unattainable in every sense of the way: it’s both nearly impossible to get to it and downright so to take a piece out of it, back into the world.So, the Cavern of Lost Souls and its secret car junkyard make for the perfect pre-Halloween story. Enjoy.