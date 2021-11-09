Aicon 66 Vivere Luxury Yacht Brings Out the Opulence of Sicilian Nobility

Italian design is famous in the automotive industry, and many of the world’s most sumptuous yachts carry this unmistakable DNA. One of the few things that could top this is the possibility to customize this design, so that it reflects your personality. Aicon Yachts blends craftsmanship and customization like few other brands out there.
Just as it is with luxury cars and expensive houses, bringing your personal touch to an already exceptional design makes a yacht stand out even more. The latest creation of Aicon Yachts, the Aicon 66 Vivere, was specifically designed for experience yachtsmen who want a high-end custom model. The 69-foot (21 meters) vessel was designed by Sergio Cutolo, one of the most respected naval architects in the world.
What’s unique about Vivere is that it’s a sleek, fast boat, thanks to its size, while at the same time incorporating elements that are normally found only on superyachts. For example, the Italian designer added a first-of-its-kind (for this type of boat) skylight on the fly, which lets a lot more natural light to flow into the salon. There’s also a beautiful circular hull window, increased to almost 5” (1.5 meters), for a closer connection to the exterior.
The hull’s design was optimized for higher efficiency, low vibration, and a shallow draft (so that it can access more areas). The standard 1,200 HP MAN engine delivers a maximum speed of 34 knots (39 mph/30 kph), for thrilling rides in comfortable conditions.
The vessel’s interior, no less impressive than that of a superyacht, was inspired by the “Gattopardo” and noble Sicilian families. The Italian craftsmanship is reflected in the combination of precious materials (woods, marbles, leathers) with elegant colors. These are the pieces of the puzzle, which the yacht’s owner can rearrange to his or hers taste. The configuration is also customizable, with three or four staterooms.
The dynamic, yet elegant Aicon 66 Vivere, comes with a matching price tag. The fully-customizable yacht is available for just under $3 million, at James Edition.
