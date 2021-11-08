Moskito Superyacht Was Built by Yachting World’s Brightest and Best for Cool $45 Million

Folks, everyone wants to live it up in style and luxury. If you ever happen to get your hands on several million dollars in this lifetime, you just may want to purchase a yacht for yourself. If you do, there are a couple of yacht shipyards and designers you want to be aware of, and the freshly-launched Moskito yacht is completed by three of the world's most sought-after yacht designers and shipbuilders.
The three crews that helped give this Moskito some wings are Heesen Yachts, Bannenberg and Rowell, and Omega Architects, three of the yachting industry's go-to crews for a yacht well done; the Moskito is no exception from that rule.
If you've never heard of Heesen Yachts, they're a team from the Netherlands with a knack for building ships of nearly any size. Heck, some of the boats they've created have landed into the hands of the world's wealthiest.
As for Bannenberg and Rowell, all I have to say is that they're considered one of the yachting industry's top interior yacht designers, having completed ships with nearly every major yacht builder on the market. From Feadship to Lurssen and Benetti, Bannenberg and Rowell have worked with them all, and with good reason.
As for the Moskito, you can expect to see wonders in terms of yacht design and style. Overall, the vessel comes in with a length of 55 meters (180.4 feet) and features a hull completed from steel; enough space to accommodate 12 guests and 13 crew members. However, an ingenious arrangement of areas yields four decks onto which guests will be able to unfurl their wildest dreams; after all, we've all heard the stories about what happens on private yachts.
The uppermost deck is the sun deck and features a large pool with lounge pads set up all around, while the rest of the deck features al-fresco dining and a bar. More lounging options exist as well.
One thing that may set the Moskito apart from other yachts is the exceptionally large wheelhouse deck. Honestly, only about 15% of this deck is actually occupied by a helm. The rest of the deck is filled with interior and exterior lounges, dining, and galley. Al-fresco options are available on this deck as well. At the bow, on the other hand, the Moskito features two tenders and a crane to deploy and collect the vehicles.
view of the world, the sides of this room feature large windows to allow natural light into the space and offer a view of the world around too.
One area owners should get a kick out of is the massive en-suite bathroom with his and hers vanity and luxurious design. The rest of this deck is reserved for even more lounging options and interior dining this time. This deck is also the same one that allows access to the beach club below.
As for the lower deck, this is where the crew and guests will be resting for the evening. The five-star rooms found aboard the ship are for guests, while the crew isn't living so badly either. Among the quarters will also be a galley, lounge, bathrooms, and aft a beach deck reveals an interior lounge perfect for just grabbing a drink or possibly storing toys.
Also housed in the lower deck are the engines for this puppy. With two MTU V8 4000 M63 engines, the Moskito can reach speeds upwards of 15.5 knots (17.8 mph) at half load. It'll also be able to travel 4,500 nautical miles (5,178 miles) with a 13-knot (15-mph) speed.
available for charter and starts at 380K USD (about 328K EUR at current exchange rates) for a one week charter. Check out the gallery to see more of the luxury that awaits.
Sure, the Moskito may not be the fastest superyacht you've ever seen on autoevolution, but the teams that have worked on this ship have yielded a construction meant for utter luxury and lavishment, not speed.
All that luxury also costs the owner 45 million USD (38.8 million Euro at current exchange rates) and costs 4.5 million USD (about 3.9 million EUR at current exchange rates) annually just to operate. Yup, time to rethink my financial goals.
