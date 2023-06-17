autoevolution
 

Acura Fighting the Monday Blues, 2024 Integra Type S Arriving at Dealers on June 19

• By:
The wait is almost over for Acura fans, who will finally be able to jump behind the wheel of their brand-new Integra Type S. The model is set to arrive at dealers nationwide on Monday, June 19, as the fourth Type S car to hit the market over the last two years.
2024 Acura Integra Type S 11 photos
Photo: Acura
2024 Acura Integra Type S2024 Acura Integra Type S2024 Acura Integra Type S2024 Acura Integra Type S2024 Acura Integra Type S2024 Acura Integra Type S2024 Acura Integra Type S2024 Acura Integra Type S2024 Acura Integra Type S2024 Acura Integra Type S
Carrying an MSRP of $50,800, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S sets itself apart from the rest of the range by packing a punchier engine. The turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC steams out 320 hp (325 ps/239 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque from 2,600 to 4,000 rpm. Gearshifting is done by hand via the short-throw six-speed manual transmission that features automatic rev-matching.

The car also gets a limited-slip differential for better power distribution and comes with a dual-axis front suspension. Performance-tuned adaptive dampers are also on deck, enhancing everyday driving, and the stopping power comes from the Brembo brakes. These back up the lightweight 19-inch wheels of the car, which were wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires measuring 265/30 on both axles.

Besides the punchy motor, dedicated chassis setup, and uprated brakes, Acura's 2024 Integra Type S has a more aggressive exterior design. The widebody looks are joined by larger intakes in the front bumper, an aggressive diffuser at the rear, and center-mounted triple exhaust tips. The practicality is also enhanced as this model comes in a five-door liftback body style, and it is the only one with a focus on performance in the segment.

Opening the door will reveal the slightly upgraded interior over the normal Integras. The Type S gets front sports seats with a heating function, a head-up display, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9-inch infotainment system, a wireless charging pad, and a 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D premium audio system. All equipment mentioned above is standard.

Curious how much the Honda Civic Type R, aka the model on which the Integra Type S builds, costs? That would be $43,795, excluding destination, options, and dealer fees.

As for the rest of the range, it kicks off at $31,300 before destination and handling for the base trim level. The A-Spec grade will set you back at least $33,300, and getting the A-Spec with Technology Package means coughing out a minimum of $36,300. The latter comes with the option of a CVT (continuously variable transmission) or a six-speed manual gearbox, and both options cost the same.

Powering the regular Acura Integra family is a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-four gasoline unit that produces 200 hp (203 ps/149 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque between 1,800 and 5,000 rpm on 91-octane fuel. All versions of the car are front-wheel drive and feature a generous amount of gizmos.
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram Twitter
Acura Acura Integra Type S integra type s 2024 Acura Integra Type S new cars prices USA
press release
About the author: Cristian Gnaticov
Cristian Gnaticov profile photo

After a series of unfortunate events put an end to Cristian's dream of entering a custom built & tuned old-school Dacia into a rally competition, he moved on to drive press cars and write for a living. He's worked for several automotive online journals and now he's back at autoevolution after his first tour in the mid-2000s.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories