Acura Fighting the Monday Blues, 2024 Integra Type S Arriving at Dealers on June 19

The wait is almost over for Acura fans, who will finally be able to jump behind the wheel of their brand-new Integra Type S. The model is set to arrive at dealers nationwide on Monday, June 19, as the fourth Type S car to hit the market over the last two years.
Carrying an MSRP of $50,800, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S sets itself apart from the rest of the range by packing a punchier engine. The turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC steams out 320 hp (325 ps/239 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque from 2,600 to 4,000 rpm. Gearshifting is done by hand via the short-throw six-speed manual transmission that features automatic rev-matching.
The car also gets a limited-slip differential for better power distribution and comes with a dual-axis front suspension. Performance-tuned adaptive dampers are also on deck, enhancing everyday driving, and the stopping power comes from the Brembo brakes. These back up the lightweight 19-inch wheels of the car, which were wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires measuring 265/30 on both axles.
Besides the punchy motor, dedicated chassis setup, and uprated brakes, Acura's 2024 Integra Type S has a more aggressive exterior design. The widebody looks are joined by larger intakes in the front bumper, an aggressive diffuser at the rear, and center-mounted triple exhaust tips. The practicality is also enhanced as this model comes in a five-door liftback body style, and it is the only one with a focus on performance in the segment.
Opening the door will reveal the slightly upgraded interior over the normal Integras. The Type S gets front sports seats with a heating function, a head-up display, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9-inch infotainment system, a wireless charging pad, and a 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D premium audio system. All equipment mentioned above is standard.
Curious how much the Honda Civic Type R, aka the model on which the Integra Type S builds, costs? That would be $43,795, excluding destination, options, and dealer fees.
As for the rest of the range, it kicks off at $31,300 before destination and handling for the base trim level. The A-Spec grade will set you back at least $33,300, and getting the A-Spec with Technology Package means coughing out a minimum of $36,300. The latter comes with the option of a CVT (continuously variable transmission) or a six-speed manual gearbox, and both options cost the same.
Powering the regular Acura Integra family is a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-four gasoline unit that produces 200 hp (203 ps/149 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque between 1,800 and 5,000 rpm on 91-octane fuel. All versions of the car are front-wheel drive and feature a generous amount of gizmos.
